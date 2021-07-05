Epichlorohydrin Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2020–2026

The expansion in the construction sector, the rising demand for epoxy resins, the elevating demand for bio-based products have resulted in boosting the Epichlorohydrin market.

Epichlorohydrin Market Size – USD 2.36 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – The elevating demand for bio-based products

Reports and Data recently added Global Epichlorohydrin Market research report to its ever expanding database that provides a thorough investigation of the market scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends. The report primarily covers overview of the market along with definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview of the Epichlorohydrin industry. It also covers product portfolios, manufacturing processes, cost analysis, structures, and gross margin along with comprehensive overview of the industry. The report further offers insights about the key players, key trends, product demands, current and emerging trends, regional bifurcation, revenue growth and strategic alliances in the market.

The report provides a complete analysis of the leading players operating in the global Epichlorohydrin market along with their financial standings, company overview, business strategies, and policies. The report also covers their latest expansion strategies and research and development advancements. It provides a thorough assessment of the strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, brand promotions, product launches, government and corporate deals, and product developments undertaken by the companies to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the market include:

DAISO Co. Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Hanwha Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Kashima Chemical, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group, Spolchemie AS, Momentive Specialty Chemical Industries (Hexion), Sumitomo Chemicals and Spolchemie AS.

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. It provides insights into production and consumption patterns, import/export, current and emerging trends, supply and demand, consumer demand, and presence of key players in each region. It also offers insights about the consumer behavior, revenue growth, market share, and market size of the global Epichlorohydrin market in each key region.

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Epichlorohydrin Market Segmentation:

Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Bio-based

Petro-based

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Paints and Coatings

Wind turbine

Composites

Construction

Adhesives

Electrical and electronics

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Epoxy resins

Water treatment chemicals

Synthetic Glycerin

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Additionally, the report is furnished with the analytical data obtained from SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. Along with this, an in-depth analysis of current and emerging trends, opportunities, threats, limitations, entry-level barriers, restraints and drivers, and estimated market growth throughout the forecast period are offered in the report. Key statistical data has been represented in charts, graphs, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and data has been further validated by industry experts, professionals, and analysts.

