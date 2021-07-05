Polyethylene Market Size, Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027

The rising usage of polyethylene in food and beverage and packaging industry will propel the growth of the market.

Market Size – USD 103.46 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.0%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology.

The global Polyethylene Market is forecast to reach USD 147.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyethylene is expected to continue to be the most widely used plastic resin in the world, benefiting from its easy processability, versatility, recyclability, and low cost.

The market product is used in several applications, such as packaging and cable coverings, films and membrane manufacture, toys, buckets, lids, and containers bottle. Polyethylene is available in different grades, including high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and others. The production of ethylene feedstock from new sources such as coal, shale gas, and bio-based materials will also drive the demand for polyethylene. Furthermore, continuous improvement in polymerization catalyst technologies will also improve the customization, performance, and yield of polyethylene resins.

The demand for polyethylene grew significantly in the North America region. The US is in the midst of a significant build-up of new PE capacity. In July 2019, ExxonMobil started up a new 650,000 ton/year Polyethylene line at its Texas facility. The large number of consumer applications provided by polyethylene products coupled with better packaging demand rising from the growing popularity of online shopping helped propel the demand for PE market.

Key participants include Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, Lone Star Chemical, Respol, LyondellBasell, Saudi Gazette KSA, Reliance Polymers, Sinopec Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Orpic, among others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2344

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polyethylene is most commonly used in packaging. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), derived from polyethylene, provides a firm protective structure and also exhibits perfect moisture-resistant properties. It is used in cooking oil bottles, PET bottles, and milk cartons among others.

HDPE or High-Density Polyethylene has several advantages over other low and medium density polyethylene. It offers easy processing, low cost, excellent moisture barrier and the ability to produce an opaque packaging material. Some common products include household cleaning bottles, shampoo bottles, flower pots, and blown mold drums, among others.

Polyethylene resin is a type of thermoplastic used to manufacture bags, tubing, stretch, sheeting, and shrink films. It is also a flexible composite. These resins absorb almost no water, burns slowly, and cannot be imprinted without pretreatment.

Sheet or film extrusion is used to extrude plastic films or sheets that are too thick to be blown. The process closely resembles cast film extrusion. Thinner sheet is typically thermoformed into clamshells, trays, bowls or cups, whereas thick sheet are used for refrigerator liners, signage, and truck bed liners.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market for plastic and packaging. China held the largest market share in APAC. Emerging economies are forecasted to grow owing to the expansion of the plastic industry and the rapid adoption of industrial automation to increase production.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyethylene-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Polyethylene market on the basis of type, product density, technology, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Resin

Film

Product Density Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

High-density Polyethylene

Medium-density

Low-density

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Pipe Extrusion

Blow Molding

Films and Sheets Extrusion

Injection Molding

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Packaging

Automotive

Household appliances

Constructions

Electrical and Electronics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2344

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Polyethylene Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polyethylene Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from packaging industry

4.2.2.2. Rising application in food and beverage industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Ban on plastics

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Continue….

Thank you for reading our report. For further query on the report and customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Browse More Reports-

Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Development Strategy

Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Future Growth

Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Research Methodology

Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Drivers

Argan Oil Market Manufacturers

Argan Oil Market Revenue

Argan Oil Market Size

Argan Oil Market Share

Argan Oil Market Trends

Argan Oil Market Growth

Potash Fertilizers Market Analysis

Potash Fertilizers Market Business Opportunities