Gene Expression Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2028

Expanding application areas of genomics, and the availability of gene expression databases are key factors contributing to industry growth.

The Global Gene Expression market size was valued at USD 7.06 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 13.28 Billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2028. The market growth is driven by factors, including surging demands for effective cancer treatment, falling cost of sequencing procedures, and increasing patient inclination towards personalized medicines.

With the increased availability and lowering costs of DNA technologies, gene expression has become an indispensable part of drug discovery and development. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated demand for personalized medicine is offering lucrative opportunities for the gene expression industry players. In addition, increasing usage of gene expression data for various applications, such as diagnostics, toxicogenomics, and pharmacogenomics will further foster market size through 2028.

Some of the key players operating in the Gene Expression market include:

Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

Segments covered in the report:On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.

Product and Services (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Equipment Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Next-generation sequencing (NGS) DNA Microarray

Consumables DNA Chips Reagents

Services Gene expression profiling services Bioinformatics Solutions



Capacity (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Low- to Mid- Plex Gene Expression

High-Plex Gene Expression

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Diagnostic

Drug Discovery

Research

Beneficial Aspects of the Report:

Global and region forecast of the Gene Expression market from 2020-2027

In-depth analysis of market dynamics, industry outlook, market size based on types and applications

Details of value chain analysis, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide a better understanding of the market and competitive players

Detailed insights on competitive landscape and emerging market trends

Research Methodology:

The market report is formulated on the basis of data obtained through extensive primary and secondary research. The data is further validated and verified by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report considers regional demand and supply ratio, investments, market dynamics, capacity, end-use industry trends, and consumer behavior to generate a forecast report. The data is collected from verified sources such as government policies, regulatory published materials, journals, trade magazines, and verified data sources. The report uses advanced analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide an accurate insight into the market scenario and competitive landscape. This report provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make lucrative business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.

