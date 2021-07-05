Global Cartilage Repair Regeneration Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 3.11 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Cartilage Repair/ Regeneration Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global cartilage repair/ regeneration market was valued at US$ 1.90 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 3.11 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report Cartilage Repair/ Regeneration Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/cartilage-repair-regeneration-market

Market Insights

Cartilage is smooth elastic tissue that protects the bone joints by preventing friction between the bones, cartilage damage generally caused by injury or trauma, congenital abnormalities or hormonal disorders. For the purpose of study, global cartilage repair/ regeneration market is segmented on the basis of treatment modalities such as cell-based approaches (chondrocyte transplantation and growth factor technology) and non-cell-based approaches (tissue scaffolds and cell-free composites) it is observed that in the base year 2016, cell-based approaches was major revenue generating segment because autologous chondrocyte implantation procedure preferably used in market due its effectiveness in a treatment of larger lesions. Based on treatment type cartilage repair/ regeneration market is categorized as palliative (viscosupplementation and debridement & lavage) and intrinsic repair stimulus, it is studied that currently palliative treatment held largest market share due to its cost effectiveness, faster recovery and safer treatment of option.

Currently North America dominating the cartilage repair/ regeneration market due to presence of key players in this market, wide availability of cartilage regeneration products, higher number of accidents and sports related injuries, rising number of orthopedic procedures and introduction of technologically advanced products are assisting market growth in North America. It is expected that Asia Pacific will grow significantly during forecast period because developing healthcare infrastructure, large number of investment and partnering of key player with local manufacturers are expected to drive the market growth.

Market Competition Assessment:

The Cartilage Repair/ Regeneration market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises number of key players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as Anika Therapeutics S. R. L., Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conmed Linvatec, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Company), FIDIA Advanced Biopolymers, Harvest Technologies, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., RTI Surgical, Smith & Nephew PLC, Vericel Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and other.

Key Market Movements:

– Factors such as increasing incidence of accidents and sports related injuries, growing incidences of orthopedic diseases, rising geriatric and obese population are driving the growth of cartilage repair/ regeneration market globally.

– However, higher cost of knee cartilage repair surgeries, stringent regulatory requirements and limited health insurance coverage in some developing countries may hinder the growth of cartilage repair/ regeneration market globally.

– Due to the high number of unmet needs, vendors in the market are focusing on innovation and technological advances in treatment, this would further influence the growth of cartilage repair/ regeneration market during forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the cartilage repair regeneration market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for cartilage repair regeneration?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the cartilage repair regeneration market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global cartilage repair regeneration market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the cartilage repair regeneration market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com