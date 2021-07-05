Global Patient Warming Systems Market To Reach Worth US$ 2,917.6 Mn By 2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Patient Warming Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global patient warming market was valued at US$ 1,826.9 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,917.6 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Severely wounded and anesthetized patients often face the risk of hypothermia. Patient warming is a critical challenge in healthcare particularly for patients in need of surgical intervention. Patient warming systems assist in mitigating involuntary loss of body heat by achieving normothermia. Growth in the number of surgical interventions, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and escalating geriatric population are the key factors facilitating the growth of global patient warming systems market. Technological innovation and growing awareness among both patients and care givers will further boost the market growth.

Among the considered device types, surface warming systems currently dominate the global patient warming systems market and it is expected that the segment will continue to retain its dominance through the forecast period. Additionally, due to growing interventions for treating cardiovascular diseases, and neurological trauma, the growth of intravascular warming systems is anticipated to be the highest. Based on application areas the global patient warming systems market is segmented into acute care, perioperative care, new-born and pediatric care and others. Among these, use of patient warming systems is the highest in perioperative care settings. Furthermore, the demand for these devices is observed to be the highest in acute care majorly due to growing incidence of chronic illnesses that demand surgical procedures accompanied by hypothermia.

Hospitals are the largest usage area for patient warming devices. Highest admissions and surgical interventions being performed in hospitals and widest use of patient warming systems in inpatient and operation setting are the key factors that support the dominance of hospitals in this market.

Geographically, North America is the largest regional market for patient warming systems with over 40% revenue share. Swift availability of novel technologies, rise in number of surgical procedures, existence of developed healthcare infrastructure are the key factors supporting the dominance of North America market. In addition, due to perpetual growth in geriatric population, evolution of healthcare system, growing reimbursements and increasing healthcare expenditure, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market for patient warming systems on the global front, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and others.

Some of the major players in the global patient warming systems market include 3M Health Care Ltd., Smiths Medical, Inc., VitaHEAT Medical, NOVAMED USA, Becton Dickinson, ZOLL Medical, C.R. Bard, Stryker Corporation, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc., The 37Company and others.

