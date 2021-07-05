Global Airport Kiosk Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 14.3% Between 2017 And 2025

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Global Airport Kiosk Market (By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Information, Ticketing, Common-use Self Service (CUSS) Kiosks, Automated Passport Control, and Others (Retail, etc.))) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global airport kiosk market is expected to witness a double digit CAGR during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Market Insights

A kiosk is a free-standing physical terminal that offers a service and/or displays information at airports and other commercial spaces. The willingness shown by the governments around the globe to invest in the development of airport IT infrastructure for efficiently managing operations is one of the major factors driving airport kiosk installations. In addition, rise in the number of domestic and international airports around the globe has created demand for fresh kiosk installations.

Competitive Insights:

The global airport kiosk market is fragmented and technology driven. Since the global market is technology driven, competitive rivalry among existing manufacturers is comparatively high. Inorganic expansion through strategic partnerships and acquisitions remains the major business strategy of manufacturers in the market. The leading manufacturers majorly compete on the basis of technology innovations, features, additional functionalities, and after sales technical support. Some of the leading players identified in the global airport kiosk market include KIOSK Information Systems, NCR Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH, SITA, Fujitsu Ltd., IER SAS, Embross Group, Rockwell Collins, Inc., and Phoenix Kiosk, Inc. among others. The global airport kiosk market is also characterized by the presence of large number of small players that account for trivial market share individually. In view of futuristic latent demand, the number of players entering the market is expected to swell, thereby augmenting market competition.

Geography Insights:

North America covering the United States and Canada represents the largest airport kiosk market in terms of both revenue and shipments followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. In the base year 2016, the region accounted for around 40% global airport kiosk market revenue. With steady rise in air passenger traffic, airport authorities in the region are deploying smart and intelligent checkpoint solutions in a bid to improve both customer experience and operational efficiency. The trend is expected to continue and the region is presumed to remain the largest airport kiosk market throughout the forecast period 2017 – 2025. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness maximum growth, offering healthy growth and investment opportunities for manufacturers and other participants in the value chain.

