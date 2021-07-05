Wide Area RFID Systems Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 24.8% Until 2025

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Wide Area RFID Systems Market (By Component– Tags, Readers, Antennas and Software; By End-use Industry: Automotive, Retail, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Others) Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global wide area RFID systems market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

One of the major factors driving the demand for wide area RFID systems is rise in innovative applications. RFID technology has been used in various end-use industries over a long period of time. However, the use of this technology has been restricted to limited applications such as shipment tracking and inventory management. Wide area RFID systems enable identification, location and authentication of numerous objects simultaneously all across the facility. Thereby, wide area RFID systems have offered a viable solution for retail and fashion store operators to exactly locate different types of products and gain marketing insights through analysis of the data collected. In addition, wide area RFID systems have found immense adoption in various manufacturing, automotive, oil and gas industries. The use of wide area RFID systems has enabled organizations in various manufacturing industries to track assets, verified components and other resources in real time. Furthermore, with decreasing costs of RFID tags and readers, wide area RFID systems are expected to witness significant rise in terms of adoption in the above mentioned end-use industries.

Competitive Insights:

The global wide area RFID systems market is fairly fragmented with a large number of passive UHF RFID products providers across the world. However, the market has experienced an increasing number of innovative solution providers in the recent years. Companies have been working towards design and development of innovative applications to address industry specific use cases. Some of the leading providers in the wide area RFID systems market include Mojix, Inc., Impinj, Inc., Guard RFID Solutions, Inc., Balluff GmbH, PervasID Ltd., Shenzhen Jietong Technology Co., Ltd., Trackware B.V., Shenzhen Marktrace Co., Ltd., Idesco Oy, Balogh Group, GAO RFID, Inc. and Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH.

Key Trends:

– Decreasing costs of long rage RFID readers leading to higher affordability and adoption

– Rising adoption in the automotive and retail industries

– Research and development towards innovative applications towards event safety and security applications

