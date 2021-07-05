Boom Irrigation Systems Market To Expand With A CAGR Of 7.6% From 2017 To 2025

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Boom Irrigation Systems Market (Application – Vegetables & Fruits, Flower & Ornamental Crops and Nursery Crops & Herbs) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025”, the global boom irrigation systems market is set to expand with a CAGR of 7.6% through the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Boom irrigation is among the most dynamic development in the overall micro irrigation systems industry. The system comprises a series of pipes connected with sprayers/micro-sprinklers that apply water by traveling over the plants. Boom irrigation systems are designed for high efficiency and accuracy in water application. Most of the boom irrigation systems include an irrigation controller that allows speed alteration, selecting areas to be irrigated and multiple passes over a given area. Some of the systems also include sensors capable of detecting mechanical failures and fluctuations in water pressure.

One of the most significant factors fueling the boom irrigation market growth is the steadily rising use of greenhouses and polytunnels in crop cultivation. Greenhouses enable crop cultivation irrespective of the season. With the growing food demand, greenhouses and polytunnels are expected to witness higher adoption in the following years. In addition, modernizing agriculture sector demands more efficient irrigation systems that involves less human labor and high efficiency. This would trigger the demand for boom irrigation systems during the forecast period. Another major factor driving the market growth is the superior advantages of boom irrigation over other methods used in greenhouses.

The most prominent advantage of using boom irrigation is the extreme uniformity in water application. Since the system is either self-propelled or towed, the overall operation is relatively less labor intensive. Additionally, boom irrigation vendors typically provide customized designs. Thus, consumers can have their irrigation system designed as per the farm size, crops and weather conditions. Nevertheless, high initial costs required for installing boom irrigation system is the major factor hindering the market growth.

The global boom irrigation systems market is segmented on the basis of applications and geographic regions. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into vegetables & fruits, flower & ornamental crops and nursery crops & herbs. As of 2016, the market is led by the vegetables & fruits segment, contributing to more than forty percent of the total market revenue.

