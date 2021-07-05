Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 19.6 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Erythropoietin Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global erythropoietin drugs market was valued at US$ 9,097.7 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 19,653.2 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report Erythropoietin Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/erythropoietin-drugs-market

Market Insights

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 5.5 Mn ambulatory care patients suffer from anemia due to a nutritional deficiency, while chronic disease is the second most prevalent cause. Even though anemia is a common symptom in chronic disease, it still goes underdiagnosed and undertreated, especially in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients not undergoing dialysis anemia is undertreated. In U.S., around 20 Mn people suffer from CKD, out of which 2-4 million have anemia. Anemia increases substantial economic burden and also affects quality of life. Rising incidence of CKD, cancer and HIV is the major factor fuelling the demand of erythropoietin drugs. Advancement in recombinant DNA technology has led to introduction of different forms of drugs such as epoetin-beta, darbepoetin-alfa and others. Biologics currently dominate the erythropoietin drugs market; but the entry of novel drugs with biosimilar formulations with better efficacy and cost effectiveness would present lucrative opportunities. Biosimilars would be a fast growing market, especially in developing countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, due to low cost therapeutics and enhanced efficacy.

The global erythropoietin drugs market is segmented by drug type into epoetin-alfa, epoetin-beta, darbepoetin-alfa and others. Epoetin-alfa dominates the global erythropoietin drugs market, since it is the first biologic for anemia caused due to kidney disease, cancer or HIV and is widely accepted by physicians. The global erythropoietin drugs market is segmented by application type into anemia (cancer and HIV), kidney disorders (ESRD and dialysis) and others (neural diseases, wound healing and others). Renal disease occupies a large share of the market due to the reported increase in prevalence of kidney disorders.

As of the current market scenario, North America dominated the global erythropoietin drugs market followed by the European market. Rising prevalence of renal disease, cancer and HIV, well established research and healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies are the key factors driving the North American market. Additionally, major biopharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are based in this region, further fuelling the erythropoietin drugs market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing erythropoietin drugs market in forecast period. It would be the most lucrative market for biosimilars with low cost of therapy and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the global erythropoietin drugs market are Amgen, Inc., Biocon Limited, Celltrion, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Hospira, Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., LG Life Sciences Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and others

Key Market Movements:

– According to Kidney Disease Statistics for the United States, prevalence of CKD in the general population is around 14 percent, which is one the main drivers for growth of erythropoietin drugs market

– In cancer patients almost 77% suffer from anemia, which is often overlooked as fatigue is not generally not reported. Anemia is generally associated with cancer due to chemotherapy treatment, blood loss, marrow tumor, nutritional deficiency, but is mostly caused due to cytokine production.

– There is being a general increase in trend of incidence of anemia with disease progression from HIV to autoimmune immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)

– With rise in R&D of biosimilars, pipeline drugs would further drive the market. Cadila Healthcare’s (Zydus Cadila) Zyan1, an oral molecule used to treat anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) is under phase two trial. Roxadustat, is first-in-class drug for anemia caused by CKD, developed by FibroGen and AstraZeneca, in phase III studies in China and will be filed for approval before the end of 2017. GlaxoSmithKline’s daprodustat and Akebia/Takeda’s vadadustat, is also in phase III testing which might be the first oral alternative to injectable EPO for anemia

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the erythropoietin drugs market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for erythropoietin drugs?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the erythropoietin drugs market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global erythropoietin drugs market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the erythropoietin drugs market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com