Global Protein Assays Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 28 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Protein Assays Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global protein assays market was valued at US$ 984.8 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,804.6 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Protein quantification is pivotal part of daily workflow of protein extraction in biochemistry and molecular biology labs that involves protein extraction, analysis or labeling. Quantification of protein is required for any protein sample before isolation, during separation and analysis by electrophoresis or chromatography or any other immunochemical techniques. Various methods are used to determine the protein concentration according to precise and accurate protein concentration required. Commonly used protein assay are, Bradford, Lowry, BCA, and UV spectroscopic protein assays. Protein assays is commonly used in life science research with its wide application in cell biology, electrophoresis, molecular biology and other applications. Rising expenditure in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical in research and development, rising importance of proteomic, government interest and funding in research activity are key factors driving the growth of protein assay market.

The global protein assays market is segmented by assay type into dye-binding assays, copper-ion-based assays, test strip-based assays, and other protein assays.

By product it is segmented into dye-binding assays, copper-ion-based assays, test strip-based assays, and other protein assays. Dye-binding assays occupies the largest share of protein assays market. The global protein assays market is also segmented by technology type into absorbance-based protein assays, colorimetric protein assays and colorimetric protein assays. Absorbance-based protein assays dominates the protein assays market. On basis of application it is further segmented as reagents, kits, and instruments and accessories. Reagent dominates the global protein assay market and it is also the fast growing market.

As of the current market scenario, North America dominate the global protein assays market followed by the Europe. Most of the key market players are based in this region which plays important role in driving the growth of the market besides, well developed R&D infrastructure and encouraging investment in proteomic studies. Asia-Pacific is fastest growing protein assays market in forecast period.

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the global protein assays market are Abcam PLC., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biovision Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc, GE Healthcare, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Geno Technology Inc., Lonza Group, Merck KGaA, Novus Biologicals, LLC

Key Market Movements:

– Rise in research and development in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies especially for study of genomics and proteomics play significant role in fuelling the growth of protein assay market

– Government funding for academics and institutional research for the study of proteomics and its application

– With help of diagnostic and prognostic assays early diagnosis of disease is possible, predict the outcome and help in tailoring the right treatment at the earliest

– There are various protein assay kit available in the market, which are more sensitive to quantitation of protein even at small quantities that are widely used

