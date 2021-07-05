Global Rat Model Market To Reach Worth US$ 9,604.1 Mn By 2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Rat Model Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global rat model market was valued at US$ 426.1 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 886.7 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report Rat Model Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017–2025 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/rat-model-market

Market Insights

Perpetual rise in research and development activities, research funding and grants and advent of personalized medicine are the prime factors that have contributed to the urge in need and demand for rat models. The global rat model market in this report is majorly studied for rat type, technologies, applications and usage areas. Based in rat types, the global rat model market is studied for outbred, conditioned, knockout and other rat types. Among these, outbred rat types capture the largest market revenue share in 2016 and it is anticipated that the same trend shall continue through the forecast period. On the other hand, due to their growing demand in research areas for neurological diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases arthritis and others, the market growth of knockout rat models is estimated to be the fastest during the forecast period.

Considering the market potential in terms of application areas, rat models find the widest application in toxicology segment. Proliferation of drug discovery processes and growing research and development activities in the area are the key factors contributing to the dominance of this segment. Based on usage areas, rat models market has the best stronghold in healthcare companies (pharmaceuticals and biotechnology). Growth in funded research activities, however, will lead to the highest market growth in research and academia.

Geographically, North America dominated the global rat model market in 2016 and it is anticipated that the region will continue its lead through the forecast period. On the other hand, it is estimated that Asia Pacific market will possibly give a strong competition to North America on the ground of growth in R&D activities in the region, escalating CRO activities, growing research efforts for regenerative medicine, and movement of global giants in the region for taking advantage of the untapped opportunities in the region.

The global rat model market is highly competitive in nature and is majorly characterized by the presence of several large and small players in the space. Biomere Biomedical Research Models, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Covance, Inc., genOway S.A., Harlan Laboratories, Inc. (Envigo), Horizon Discovery Group Plc., Janvier Labs, SAGE Labs, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and Transviragen Inc. are some of the major market players profiled in this report.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the rat model market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for rat model?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the rat model market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global rat model market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the rat model market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com