Global Live Cell Imaging Market To Reach Worth US$ 9,604.1 Mn By 2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Live Cell Imaging Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global live cell imaging market was valued at US$ 4,615.0 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 9,604.1 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The global live cell imaging market is majorly influenced by growing incidence of chronic diseases and the corresponding need for swift diagnostic techniques. Availability of precise and accurate live cell imaging techniques also assist in accelerating drug discovery processes and other biotechnology research. Growth in expenditure and funding for development of advanced cell imaging is further anticipated to boost the live cell imaging market in the future. It is also observed that collaborations of market players with research and academic institutions to develop and introduce breakthrough products have recently gained pace. Small players are being increasingly acquired by large incumbents for procurement of breakthrough technologies to fortify their stronghold in the market.

Among the various product types considered for the purpose of this study (devices, consumables and software), the devices segment occupies the largest revenue share globally, followed by consumables. Investment in equipment such as microscopes, standalone systems, image capturing systems and cell analyzers is cost intensive in terms of purchase, installation and maintenance, thus capturing the major part of the market share. Furthermore, perpetual evolution in the nature of equipment such as microscopes and cell analyzers has resulted in periodic replacement of devices, therefore further driving the market growth. Introduction of new and more precise imaging technologies has resulted in advancement in imaging of adherent cells and yield better results in less sample.

Live cell imaging finds the largest application in study of cell biology due to growth in level of research occurring in the field of molecular interaction networks. Introduction of illumination equipment and filtering methods further assists in adoption of novel cell imaging techniques in cell biology. Developmental biology also experiences wide application of live cell imaging due to its acute need in the field of cell embryogenesis. Cell proliferation and other cell activities are aptly tracked through live cell imaging.

Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP) is the most widely used technique for live cell imaging. The technique has found rapid adoption in genetic targeting peptides and aptly offers determination of spatial proximity at protein level that is not possible through fluorescence microscopy. Rapid introduction of FRET systems with a perception to offer better cell imaging techniques will thus determine the major market trends.

Geographically, North America dominated the live cell imaging market in 2016 and will continue its lead through the forecast period. Hefty funding in research and development activities in the region majorly drives the North America market. Europe closely follows the North America market on the ground of rapid adoption of novel research technologies. Asia Pacific due to widespread outsourcing activities for research and development will be the fastest growing market for live cell imaging.

Key questions answered in this report

