Global Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 59,957.29 Mn By 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Pipeline Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global respiratory tract infection treatment market was valued at US$ 34,276.8 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 59,957.3 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 6.2 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Microbes gain entry to the respiratory tract by inhalation of droplets and invade the mucosa. Causative agents of lower respiratory infections are viral or bacterial. Symptoms include cough, fever, chest pain, tachypnea and sputum production. Patients with pneumonia may also exhibit non-respiratory symptoms such as confusion, headache, myalgia, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. In base year 2016, the upper respiratory tract infection are leading the disease segment due to factors such as constant climate change and air pollution, gross negligence when it comes to personal hygiene like sneezing, coughing (uncovered face) and touching inanimate objects with contaminated hands. Lower respiratory tract infection are anticipated to register faster growth in the disease segment throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, due to factors like rising number of air particulate matter, which causes respiratory tract irritation and infection and on the basis of transmission it might be hospital acquired, ventilator acquired, and community acquired. In 2016, NSAIDs holds the largest market in the drug class segment due to factors such as low cost and easy availability as OTC products, technological advancement in the drug formulation e.g. ketorolac nasal spray to overcome NSAIDs adverse events. The antibiotics will be the fastest growing market in the drug treatment segment throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, due to factors such as improved pharmacokinetics to specifically target the respiratory tract infection for e.g. Colistin inhalers. The respiratory tract infection treatment is technologically driven and includes major players such as Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are few market leaders in respiratory tract infection treatment and compete to augment their foothold in the market.

Key Market Movements:

– Higher public awareness and preference to maintain personal hygiene

– Rising number of respiratory complications in children and geriatric population

– Regulatory approval for drugs used in treatment for respiratory tract infection

– Constantly changing climate and rise in air particulate matter due to industrial and automobile emission

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the respiratory tract infection treatment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for respiratory tract infection treatment?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the respiratory tract infection treatment market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global respiratory tract infection treatment market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the respiratory tract infection treatment market worldwide?

