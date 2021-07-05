Global Malaria Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 308.2 Mn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “malaria diagnostics Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global malaria diagnostics market was valued at US$ 210.2 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 308.2 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report malaria diagnostics Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/malaria-diagnostics-market

Market Insights

According to World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 214 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2015; prompt and accurate diagnosis is critical in effective management of malaria. Global malaria diagnostics market expected to show significant growth during forecast period due to growing prevalence of drug resistant strains of parasites, rising incidence of malaria, massive increases in international travel and government initiatives in awareness and diagnostic programs are primarily driving the growth of malaria diagnostics market globally. There are several ongoing initiatives conducted by different organizations in the malaria diagnostics such as Population Services International (PSI), Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) and other are fueling the growth of malaria diagnostics market globally. For the purpose of study market is segmented on the basis of technology such as rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), microscopic diagnosis, molecular diagnosis, serology and drug resistance tests. In the base year 2016, rapid diagnostic tests (such as OptiMAL, ICT, Para-HIT-f, ParaScreen, SD Bioline, Paracheck) is major revenue generating segment due to ease of use, higher sensitivity, reliability and stability are prime factors that fueling the market growth of RDTs market globally. Currently, North America held largest market share due to higher price of diagnostic devices, higher patient awareness, upsurge funding by the government and private organization initiatives in the malaria diagnosis are fueling the growth in North America. It is anticipated that, Asia Pacific will show highest growth during forecast period due to developing economic condition and rising government initiative in diagnosis program would assist the market growth during forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Competition Assessment:

The malaria diagnostics market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as Abbott Laboratories, Access Bio Inc., Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Life Technology, Novartis Diagnostics, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Premier Medical Corporation Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Wako Chemicals, Inc. and other.

Key Market Movements:

– Factors such as rising prevalence of drug resistant strains of parasites, increase in incidence of malaria, rise in international travel and migration, upsurge funding by the government for diagnosis and rising healthcare awareness are primarily driving the growth of malaria diagnostics market globally.

– Vendors in the market are focusing on innovation and technological advances in developing ideal and cost effective diagnostic device, this would further influence the growth of malaria diagnostics market globally.

– However, some factors such as lack of healthcare awareness in some region such as African countries where highest number of affected patients are negatively impacting the growth of malaria diagnostics market.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the malaria diagnostics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for malaria diagnostics?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the malaria diagnostics market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global malaria diagnostics market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the malaria diagnostics market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com