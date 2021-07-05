Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market To Reach Worth USD 673.8 Mn By 2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market – (Product Type – Folic Acid, Iron Supplements, Calcium Supplements, Essential Fatty Acids and others); (Sales Channel – Supermarket/Hypermarket, Drug Stores, and Online Stores): Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the market was valued at US$ 319.6 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 673.8 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Prenatal vitamins supplements are the mineral and vital amine supplements advised to be taken by women during pregnancy and postnatal lactation. Prenatal vitamin supplements are not intended to replace food, however it acts as addition for healthy food serving as a back-up for any nutritional gaps in the normal diet. A prenatal vitamin supplement can reduce the risk of birth defects, preterm birth and low birth weight baby, while helping the women to maintain own health during pregnancy. Prenatal vitamins are similar to other multivitamins, but contains different amounts of specific nutrients to better suit the needs of an expecting mother. The global prenatal vitamin supplements has been segmented product type such as folic acid, iron supplements, calcium supplements, essentials fatty acids and others. Folic acid held the largest market in the prenatal vitamin supplements market. Folic is advised in the early stages of the pregnancy and sometimes before conceiving. Folic acid is necessary to cover important fetal development requirements during the first weeks of early pregnancy. According to market experts, essential fatty acids would grow at a highest growth during the forecast period due to growing trend of supplement intake in working women and product innovation by key market players would drive the prenatal vitamin supplements market.

Prenatal vitamin supplements are gaining acceptance in the market due to aggressive promotion and enhanced sales channel to increase the accessibility to the consumers. The prenatal vitamin supplements market on the basis of sales channel are segmented into supermarket, drug stores and online stores. Online stores held the largest market in the prenatal vitamin supplements market due to availability of wide variety of products as compared to supermarkets and drug stores. The variety in price points, private labels, product launches, broad product ranges, and discounts offered have increased the popularity online stores. The growth in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing countries, the nutritional product manufacturers are targeting supermarkets and hypermarkets to reach the masses would help supermarket/hypermarket segment grow at the steady rate during the forecast period.

In the base year 2016, North America dominated the global prenatal vitamin supplements market due to the higher penetration of dietary supplements, increasing number of self-directed consumers, and easy availability of quality products. Europe followed North America in the domination of prenatal vitamin supplements market. The European Union has established the Nutrition and Health Claims Regulation, where stricter regulations have led to the introduction of safe and efficient products in Europe. Moreover, high level of sedentary lifestyle in the women of western countries are leading to the growth of prenatal vitamin supplements market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a humongous growth of prenatal vitamin supplements market owning to factors such as increasing awareness among upper-middle-income segment, large pool of target population in the region, existing populous countries and continuous economic development would contribute the market growth in Asia Pacific.

The prenatal vitamin supplements market currently possesses numerous companies having their products marketed. However, most of the companies are located in the North America and others developed regions. The companies have untapped opportunities in the developing regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America. Companies are coming up with various products in the developed nations due to high acceptance and accessibilities of these products. The companies include Biotics Research Corp., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Country Life, Garden of Life, Rainbow Light, Metagentics, Thorne Research and Others.

– Continuous introduction of new products and high level promotional activities through portals, magazines and other media are aggressively barraging information about such supplements, thus driving growth in consumer purchases.

– Online retailing is becoming the most accepted distribution channel across the globe, particularly in the emerging markets such as Latin America, Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe.

