Global Dental Implants Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 8.4 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Dental Implants Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global dental implants market was valued at US$ 4,568.1 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 8,406.5 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

A dental implant consists of three parts, the implant, abutment and the crown. It can be used to replace single tooth, multiple teeth or the upper or lower set of teeth. It is basically artificial replacement of teeth with permanent base. Any injury, loss of teeth or periodontal disease in patient, usually concludes to dental implantation. It is the most popular an effective treatment to replace the missing teeth, thus long term option for restoring smile. A dental implant helps to improve dental and oral care, delivering convenience in chewing, improved appearance, self-esteem, durability and ease in living. Increase in life expectancy and oral hygiene concerns have raised dental visits; additionally, ageing population plays a pivotal role in driving the demand for dental implant market. In recent years, there has been a rise in awareness about aesthetic sense of dental and oral care, cosmetic influence in improving appearance and smile, which further act as major fuel for the dental implant market. Advent in technology, dental grafting, less invasive procedures, provision of reliable solutions and delivery of desired outcome has instilled trust among patients for dental implants. Dental tourism, like medical tourism provides cost effective treatment with assured quality standard. With globalization and the consequent economic surge, dental tourism is been evolving in emerging economies, which forms lucrative market for dental implants.

The global dental implant market is segmented by material type into titanium implants and zirconium implants. Titanium is commonly used by dental practitioners, thus occupying large share in the dental implants market. The global dental implants market is also segmented by product type into endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, transosteal implants and intramucosal implants. Endosseous or subperiosteal implants widely, thus dominating the dental implant market.

As of the current market scenario, Europe dominates the global dental implants market followed by North America. Rising ageing population, dental tourism, demand for aesthetic dental care, cost effective treatment, reduced duration of treatment and availability of reliable solutions are some of the factors driving the dental implant market. Asia-Pacific is fastest growing CVC market in forecast period, due to huge population with rising geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income and awareness about dental care.

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the global dental implant market are A.B. Dental, ADIN Dental Implant Systems, Align Technology, AVINENT Implant System, BioHorizons, Biotech Dental, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Carestream, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann AG, Osstem Implants, TRI Dental implants, Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Key Market Movements:

– Senescent population plays important role for the growth of dental market. Older age group population is more prone to dental problem. Thus rise in geriatric population over the years will drive the growth of dental implants market.

– Increased patient awareness about dental hygiene, raised concern over oral and dental care, rising demand of aesthetic dental care are key factors for the growth of dental implants market.

– Advancement in technological in dental implants led to less invasive treatment, provides reliable solution, reduced the duration of the treatment and cost effective thus further driving the dental implants market.

