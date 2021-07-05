Epinephrine Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2028

Increasing launch of cost-efficient generic epinephrine products, growing incidence of anaphylaxis, and rising demand for epinephrine injections to treat cardiac arrest and asthma are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.44 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends- Rapidly rising demand for epinephrine auto-injectors

The global epinephrine market size is expected to reach USD 4.76 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for auto-injectors owing to their quick administration during emergency situations, increasing incidence of severe allergic reactions and anaphylactic shock, and technological advancements in epinephrine injectors are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Epinephrine is widely used to restore cardiac rhythm, control asthma, and treat life-threatening allergic reactions. This is also a key factor boosting demand for epinephrine products and is expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.

Epinephrine, or adrenaline, is a hormone and neurotransmitter having vasoconstricting, intraocular pressure-reducing, and bronchodilating activities. Epinephrine is one of the most widely used agents as it can function both as a medication and hormone. Epinephrine has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of type 1 hypersensitivity reaction, cardiac arrest, and asthma attacks and also has several off-label uses. Epinephrine plays an important role in fight-or-flight response by increasing blood flow to muscles. Based on the diagnosis, epinephrine administration varies such as it can be given intravenously, injection into muscles, by inhalation, or by injecting just under the skin.

Increasing demand for epinephrine auto-injectors for quick emergency response is expected to be a key market growth driving factor. However, side effects of epinephrine such as high blood pressure, headache, abnormal heart rhythm in some cases, and anxiety among others are can hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Abbott Laboratories, Lincoln Medical, Ltd., Mylan, Inc., Sanofi SA, Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC and ALK Abello A/S.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Epinephrine industry, the market is segmented into:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons, 2018–2028)

Epinephrine Auto-injector

Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons, 2018–2028)

Anaphylaxis

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Epinephrine market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Epinephrine Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Epinephrine sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Epinephrine industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Epinephrine industry

Analysis of the Epinephrine market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

