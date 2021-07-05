Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Increasing preference for fibrinogen concentrate over fresh-frozen plasma, rising incidence of bleeding disorders, and increasing number of fibrinogen product approvals are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.61 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Rising R&D investment to accelerate development of advanced fibrinogen products

The global fibrinogen concentrate market size is expected to reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing R&D activities to develop new therapies for bleeding disorders, rising demand for fibrinogen concentrates to treat congenital deficiencies, and high incidence of bleeding disorders across the globe are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of advanced and innovative in pipeline to treat bleeding disorders is also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Fibrinogen concentrate is a lyophilized and purified human plasma fibrinogen and is widely used as an alternative to traditional sources of fibrinogen, which is a natural blood protein playing a vital role in coagulation process. Fibrinogen concentrate has been extensively used and recommended for bleeding disorders and acquired coagulation disorders in several countries across the globe as it significantly improves blood clot firmness and minimizes the need for postoperative transfusion. Fibrinogen concentrate can either be plasma-derived or a recombinant and is often used for afibrinogenemia and dysfibrinogenemia. Increasing research is being carried out across the globe to expand its application scope to use it for conditions such as hemorrhage resuscitation. This is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

New product launches and approvals of fibrinogen concentrates are also expected to be a key factor driving market growth. In addition, increasing focus of key players on developing advanced fibrinogen concentrates to treat bleeding disorders is also a key market growth driving factor. However, adverse reactions associated with fibrinogen concentrate such as arterial thrombosis, dyspnea, nausea, and others are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/58

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

CSL Behring, Baxter, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), LFB Group, ProFibrix BV (The Medicines Company), Shanghai RAAS, Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical, Hualan Biological Engineering, Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical, and Greencross.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Fibrinogen Concentrate market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/58

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

Human

Animal

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency

Surgical Procedures

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fibrinogen-concentrate-market

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/58

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customize as per requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Prostate-specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market Analysis

Artificial Tears Market Share

Thoracic Catheters Market Growth

Medical Stethoscopes Market Share

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]