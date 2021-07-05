Atrial Fibrillation Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Increase in number of heart diseases coupled with technological advancements globally, are the major factors influencing market growth.

The Atrial Fibrillation Market is estimated to reach USD 14.68 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of chronic heart diseases such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes are leading to rising heart problems along with technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.

Expanding efforts initiated by key companies for the development of advanced products will boost market growth. Also, the rising number of people suffering from high blood pressure and heart diseases are some of the common risks which are promoting need for advanced treatment. Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a kind of cardiac arrhythmia that is caused by unusual electrical activities in the atria. It can persist with no symptoms, but most common signs connected with it are palpitations, fainting, and chest pain. AF is confirmed by an electrocardiogram which presents an absence of the P wave and variable rate of ventricular contractions. These irregularities of the sino-atrial node in the regular cardio-electric impulses are the result of intervention from uncontrolled electric impulses causing from roots of pulmonary veins, consequently leading to the conduction of an irregular heartbeat. The most common type of arrhythmia is known as atrial fibrillation, according to WHO. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as hyperthyroidism, mitral stenosis, high blood pressure, pneumonia, pulmonary embolus, and obesity are one of the most significant triggering factors responsible for the high predominance of this disorder.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

Abbott Laboratories, Atricure Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Microport Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc., St. Jude medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardiofocus, Inc., Biotitic Se & Co. Kg, Inc., Carima, Inc., Ncontact, Inc., and Agricore, Inc.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EP Ablation Catheters

Cardiac Monitors or Implantable Loop Recorder

EP Diagnostic Catheter

Mapping and Recording Systems

Access Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EP Ablation

Diagnostic

Surgical

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Cardiac Centres

Ambulatory Care Centres

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

