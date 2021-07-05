Methionine Market Size, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The global methionine market is forecast to reach USD 5,940.9 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Methionine is a naturally occurring amino acid and the only one that contains sulfur. It serves as an antecedent for all other sulfur-containing amino acids and the derivatives. The market is projected to witness a stable growth during the forecast period.

A study has indicated the fact that the amino acid, when used as a supplement in rodents, provides protection from gamma-radiation-induced-global DNA hypomethylation and enhances methylation levels. Such positive results associated with the use of the acid as a supplement would, in turn, elevate its demand from the food and dietary supplement sector. In the human body, it is associated with minimizing risk of ovarian & rectal cancer among women and & proximal colon cancer in men. In the liver, amino acid is adenosylated and followed by which it is converted to s-adenosyl methionine (SAM). A diet that is deficient of the amino acid result in minimizing cellular adhesion and increased gene expression & apoptosis rate. Thus, it is due to the vital role it plays in human body and that results in its increased demand and associated market growth.

In regards to region, North America occupies a prominent market position. The market position held by North America is resultant of the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical sector, and continuous focus on cancer research, which is resulting in the increased demand for amino acids in this region.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Novus International, Evonik, Adisseo, Sumitomo Chemicals, CJ Cheiljedang, Phibro, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Sunrise Nutrachem Group, Prinova Group LLC and Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Methionine market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Methionine Hydroxy Analogue (MHA)

DL-Methionine

L-Methionine

Raw Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Animal-based

Plant-based

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Food & Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Methionine Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Methionine market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

