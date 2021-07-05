Sodium Silicate Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

The global sodium silicate market is expected to reach USD 12.55 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is due to increasing demand for sodium silicates from the end-user industries.

An increase in demand for adhesives & sealants in the paper & pulp and construction industry is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. There is a stiff competition in the market owing to the presence of several manufacturers with large capacities worldwide. The increasing use of sodium silicates as an adhesive/sealant in various manufacturing applications are driving the product demand. The sodium silicate is used to bind fiber drums, paperboard laminates, and cores of paper towel and toilet tissues, among others.

Escalating deployment of sodium silicate in detergents owing to its excellent emulsifying and high buffering property is expected to propel the market demand in the forecast period. Also, increasing awareness for a healthy lifestyle among the consumers, coupled with rising per capita income is stimulating the development of the market. Besides, the growing paper industry due to increasing use of paper towels, and tissue paper, among others are likely to boost the product demand.

Additionally, technological advancements, and rising disposable income of people in emerging economies are anticipated to fuel the product demand in the upcoming years.

North America region holds a key position in the market owing to the presence of several oil refineries, pulp & paper industries, and detergent manufacturing companies. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials in the region is pivotal in driving market growth.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, PQ Corporation, BASF SE, CIECH Group, W.R. Grace & Company, Tokuyama Corporation, Sinchem Silica Gel Company Ltd., Shangyu Huachang Industrial Co., and PPG Industries Inc., among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Sodium Silicate market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Product Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Liquid Sodium Silicate

Solid Sodium Silicate

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomer

Detergent

Flocculants

Catalyst

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Consumer Products

Automotive

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Sodium Silicate Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Sodium Silicate market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

