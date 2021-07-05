Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market was valued at USD 2.64 Billion in 2019 and is speculated to reach USD 17.21 Billion by 2027, delivering a CAGR of 26.5% by the end of the forecast period according to a new report by Reports and Data. Raw materials used to manufacture lithium-ion battery are limited, whereas the demand is sky high from different end-users such as automotive, power, and consumer electronics, among others. Furthermore, the materials used in the batteries are hazardous to the environment. Reusing the utilized materials in the lithium-ion battery further helps in the preservation of resources; hence, the market for lithium-ion battery recycling is gaining popularity throughout the world.

The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is influenced by the rising demand for electric as well as hybrid electric vehicles where lithium-ion batteries are used extensively. Adoption of these vehicles results in a price hike of battery materials such as cobalt and lithium, hence making the recycling of lithium-ion battery industries more profitable.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for market growth while factors such as safety issues while storage and transportation of spent batteries pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the lithium-ion battery recycling market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of recycling process.

The Asia Pacific is a key region for the lithium-ion battery recycling market and is forecasted to grow at a very fast rate during the forecast period. Established lithium-ion battery manufacturers in the region, especially in China and the government regulations in which the manufacturers are responsible for setting up facilities to collect and recycle spent batteries are likely to fuel the market for lithium-ion battery recycling in the region.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Umicore, Glencore, Retriev Technologies, Raw Materials Company, American Zinc Recycling (INMETCO), Battery Recycling Made Easy, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, and 4R Energy Corp among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hydrometallurgical Process

Pyrometallurgy Process

Mechanical Process

End-use Industries Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Automotive

Marine

Power

Industrial

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

