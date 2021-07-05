Needle Coke Market Size, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The needle coke market size is estimated to reach USD 5.85 billion in terms of annual valuation from 3.59 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Growing product demand for the manufacturing of electrodes, silicon metal & ferroalloys, rubber compounds, and others, will drive needle coke market growth through the forecast period. Needle coke is a crucial raw material used in the steel & aluminum industries and for the manufacturing of graphite electrodes. The rapid growth of the consumer electronics sector and increasing consumer preference for electric and hybrid vehicles is likely to fuel the demand for needle coke. The growing demand is attributed to the extensive usage of lithium-ion batteries in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and other applications.

The hybrid electric vehicles are witnessing rapid growth with favorable policies by the government, rising awareness among consumers to reduce carbon emissions, and volatile gas prices. These factors will positively impact needle coke market growth over the coming years. Moreover, the coal tar needle coke is obtained as a by-product of the low ash distillation and cooking process. This enables manufacturers to covert coal tar into various intermediate chemicals, which further offers great opportunities to the industry players.

The cost-effectiveness of needle coke products, product advancement with new technology, along with growing demand for steel and lithium-ion batteries, will supplement the needle coke market over the forecast period.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Needle Coke Market:

Phillips 66, Graftech International, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Asbury Carbon Inc., Sojitz Ject Corporation, Graphite India Limited, and Baosteel Group, among others.

The Global Needle Coke Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Coal-Based Needle Coke

Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Super-Premium Grade

Premium Grade

Intermediate-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Electrodes

Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys

Carbon Black

Rubber Compounds

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major offerings of the Needle Coke market report:

In-depth analysis of the Needle Coke market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Thank you for reading our report.

