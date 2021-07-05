Propylene Market Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2021 To 2027

The Global Propylene market is forecast to reach USD 137.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Propylene, also known as methyl ethylene, is an organic compound on which the plastic and chemical sector is highly dependent. It has a wide range of applications, which contributes to the growth of the market. It is widely used in industrial & consumer products. Methyl Ethylene witnesses high demand from the automotive sector wherein polypropylene (PP), one of its major derivate and its alloys, is widely used over other types of plastics. It is also used in building insulation.

The COVID-19 Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic is acting as an opportunity for growth of the sector. Plastics Industry Association, in its effort of reducing the outbreak, has requested to endorse the concept of single-use plastics, which can be considered as the safest option during the pandemic. It paves the path for polypropylene bags that are generally not recyclable and on carrying goods like dairy & meat products may leaks. It results in reducing the scope for reuse and further spreading the virus.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the sector. The market share held by the region is attributed to the well-established automotive industry and continuous expansion of the packaging industry that is supporting the growth of the market in this region. However, due to the global COVID-19 epidemic, the demand for methyl ethylene from the automotive sector may be negatively impacted. However, the fact that this region has a high number of COVID-19 positive cases just U.S. having 245,442 cases as of April 3, would result in increasing demand for packaging products for the medical and other associated services that would support the growth of the market in this region.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

ExxonMobil, Dow Chemicals, LyondellBasell Industries, INEOS, BASF, LyondellBasell Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, SABIC, Chevron Phillips, and Formosa Plastics Group.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Propylene market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymer grade

Refinery grade

Chemical grade

Derivative Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polypropylene

Cumene

Propylene oxide

Alcohols

Acrylonitrile

Acrylates

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Automotive

Textiles

Construction

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Propylene Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Propylene market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

