Trace Metal Analysis Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2028

The global trace metal analysis market size is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A significant rise in food and drug adulteration practices worldwide, growing incidences of water-borne and food-borne illnesses, stringent food & drug safety regulations, and the imposition of strict food & drug certifications, such as the cGMP and cGDP, are some of the key parameters contributing to the global trace metal analysis market growth. Trace metal analysis involves detecting and quantifying trace metals, such as cobalt, aluminum, and lead, in a wide array of food & beverage, pharmaceutical, petroleum, cosmetic, and chemical products. The detection of low levels of trace levels helps enhance the quality and purity of products and meet the specified regulatory standards.

Trace metal analysis techniques are extensively used across the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, medical devices, cosmetics, oil & gas, chemical, and water & wastewater treatment industries. These techniques identify harmful trace metals in various product samples and thus help improve product formulations. Some of the widely known trace metal analysis techniques include inductively coupled plasma with mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES), optical emission spectroscopy (OES), and graphite furnace atomic absorption spectrometry (GFAAS).

Technological advancements in trace metal detection methods, rising government spending on R&D activities in the life sciences sector, and the soaring demand for enhanced safety and purity of consumer products are predicted to propel global trace metal analysis market growth. However, the high costs of trace metal analytical methods are a significant factor expected to impede the global market growth in the years to come.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) segment is the leading market segment in terms of technology. The segment is expected to retain the largest market share over the projected period, owing to the surging need for accurate detection of contaminants in pharmaceutical and food & beverage products and the growing demand for accurate sample analysis.

Based on application, the environmental testing segment is set to emerge as the most dominant market segment over the forecast period. This segment’s growth is accelerated by the increasing government initiatives towards curbing greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollution and the rising adoption of advanced environmental testing procedures.

The Asia Pacific trace metal analysis market is touted as the leading regional segment in the global trace metal analysis market, accounting for the highest revenue share. The region’s booming food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries, rising need for advanced trace metal analysis in various industrial sectors, and the growing awareness about environmental safety are the most crucial factors expected to bolster the market growth in the Asia Pacific over the projected timeframe.

Key players:

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies Inc., Intertek Group, Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc, Analytik Jena AG, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, TUV SUD, Shimadzu Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, LGC Limited, and SGS SA are the leading market players.

For the purpose of this report, the global trace metal analysis market has been segmented based on technology, instrument type, application, and region:

By Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES)

Arc/Spark Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES)

Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES)

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS)

Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS)

X-ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (XRF)

Microwave Induced Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (MIP OES)

Flame Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (FAAS)

Graphite Furnace Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (GFAAS)

Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR)

Laser-induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS)

Others

By Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Benchtop

Portable

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Clinical Diagnostics

Mining

Geology

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Products Testing

Medical Device Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Environmental Testing

Oil & Gas Testing

Semiconductor Testing

Research

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Flavor Outlook

2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.4. Regional Insights

Chapter 3. Trace Metal Analysis Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis – Porter’s Five Forces

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of Trace Metal Analysis Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Consumer Calorie Perception

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Continue….

