Phytogenic feed additives market Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2028

The global phytogenic feed additives market size is expected to reach USD 1,371 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.7%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Phytogenics are basically the natural or non-antibiotic growth promoters derived from plants. They are highly used as feed additives, derived from vegetables & fruits, herbs & spices, or flowers. Various phytogenic feed additives are used in livestock feed including saponins, flavonoids, tannins, essential oils, oleoresins, pungent substances, mucilages, and bitter substances.
In the last years, the feed production globally has increased at an exponential rate, primarily driven by the rising production and consumption of livestock. Another crucial factor influencing the feed production’s volume is the growing commercialization of livestock practices, especially in developing economies. Livestock growers are gaining awareness about the health issues of animals, owing to low supply of nutrient and reduced metabolism rate, and thus, raising concerns regarding the quality of final animal and dairy products.
The growth of phytogenic feed additives industry is attributed to the changing consumer’s opinion towards the poultry product’s quality. Consumers are gaining awareness about the poultry products’ quality which can be beneficial for their health. Poultry farms, for retaining their large customer base and to make profits, are adopting different phytogenic feed additives, exhibiting the potential to improve the health of poultry. Therefore, this factor is contributing significantly to the sector’s expansion.
Major participants operating in the industry are:
- Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH (Germany),
- Phutosynthese (France),
- NOR-FEED (France),
- DOSTOFARM GmbH (Germany),
- IGUSOL S.A. (Spain),
- Pancosma (Switzerland),
- and Silvateam S.p.A. (Italy).
- Delacon Biotechnik GmbH (Austria),
- BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria),
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global phytogenic feed additives market on the basis of type, livestock, source, form, and region:
Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Poultry
- Swine
- Ruminants
- Aquatic animals
- Others (pets and equine)
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Herbs & spices
- Flowers
- Fruits & vegetables
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Dry
- Liquid
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Essential oils
- Flavonoids
- Saponins
- Oleoresins
- Others (mucilage, tannins, bitter substances, and pungent substances)
Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Performance enhancers
- Antimicrobial properties
- Palatability enhancers
- Others (phytogenic feed additives with anti-inflammatory properties and better feed conversion)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Australia
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the world
- Brazil
- Argentina
- South Africa
- Others
Table of contents:
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of The Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
Figure 1 Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Segmentation
Figure 2 Regional Segmentation
1.4 Periodization Considered
1.5 Currency Considered
Table 1 Usd Exchange Rates, 2018–2028
1.6 Units Considered
1.7 Stakeholders
1.8 Summary Of Changes
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
Figure 3 Phytogenic Feed Additives: Research Design
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews
Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region
2.2 Market Size Estimation
Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach
Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach
2.3 Data Triangulation
Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology
2.4 Research Assumptions
2.5 Limitations
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Table 2 Market Snapshot, By Type & Region, 2021 Vs. 2028 (Usd Million)
Figure 8 Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Type, 2021 Vs. 2028(Usd Million)
Figure 9 Market, By Livestock, 2021 Vs. 2028(Usd Million)
Figure 10 Market, By Source, 2021 Vs. 2028(Usd Million)
Figure 11 Market, By Region, 2020(In Terms Of Value)
Chapter 4. Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities In The Market
Figure 12 Rising Ban On Synthetic Antibiotics And Growing Concerns Regarding Feed Quality To Support Market Growth
4.2 Market, By Type And Region, 2020
Figure 13 Asia Pacific Was The Major Consumer Of Phytogenic Feed Additives Across The Globe In 2020, In Terms Of Value
4.3 Asia Pacific: Market, By Livestock And Country, 2020
Figure 14 China Was The Major Consumer Of Phytogenic Feed Additives In 2020, In Terms Of Value
4.4 Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Form, 2020
Figure 15 Phytogenic Feed Additives In The Liquid Form Were Widely Consumed In 2020
4.5 Market, By Key Country, 2020
Figure 16 China Was The Dominant Market For Phytogenic Feed Additives In 2020, In Terms Of Value
Continue……
