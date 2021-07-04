Head Mounted Display Market to Reach US$ 20.21 Bn by 2022

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market (Defense, Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, Public Safety, and Other Verticals) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022” the head mounted display market was valued at US$ 0.829 Bn in 2014 and is expected to reach US$ 20.21 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 49.9% from 2015 to 2022.

Market Insights

A head mounted display is a display device worn as an eyewear or mounted on a helmet. It has a display optic placed in front of either both (binocular head mounted display) or one eye (monocular head mounted display). The display optic project augmented and virtual environment in front of the wearer’s eye, thereby offering the feeling of being actually present in the projected environment. The growing popularity of light-weight portable computing devices and declining prices of microdisplays have collectively fueled the demand for head mounted displays across the globe.

Competitive Insights:

The global head mounted display market is highly fragmented across verticals, requiring manufacturers to understand distinct differences and requirements of vertical domains. With defense services being the largest end-use segment, leading suppliers including BAE Systems Plc, Rockwell Collins, and Elbit Systems that supply HMDs to defense services enjoy strong market position. In the consumer space, manufacturers including Sony Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Oculus VR, LLC, and eMagin Corporation compete on the basis of product features, innovation, price (to a certain extent), and after sales support.

Key Trends:

Growing inclination towards light-weight wearable devices

Demand for virtual and augmented reality wearable displays

Declining price of microdisplays

Manufacturers shifting their manufacturing base to emerging economies

