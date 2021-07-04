Liquid Smoke Market Is Expected To Expand At A Cagr Of 6.3% From 2017 To 2025. Rising Consumer Preference For Smoked Products Surges The Market Growth

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Liquid Smoke Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the liquid smokes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Liquid smoke is modern type of food flavoring widely embraced among meat products, poultry, fish, and non-meat foods such as cheese, tofu, etc. Liquid smoke possesses multiple functional properties such as it is used as an antimicrobial in food preservation, which increases its prominence among food industry. Additionally, Food and Development authority (FDA) has approved its status as Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS) food additive. GRAS food additive imparts flavor and color to food products depending upon its composition of phenol and carbonyl compounds.

The liquid smoke market is witnessing significant growth owing to growing scope and interest of manufacturers in natural antimicrobials to prevent ready-to-eat poultry and meat products from spoilage. The anti-listerial properties of liquid smoke used to retard the formation of lipid oxidation in many meat products is poised to stimulate the market. Moreover, liquid smoke is being used as a formulation ingredient during the mixing of batter so as to eliminate growth of listeria in the initial phase and impart smoky flavor to product. Other factors such as lower cost involved in utilizing liquid smoke for imparting flavor in comparison to traditional methods, along with lesser environmental impact are also supplementing the market size.

Competitive Insights

Key liquid smoke manufacturers are adopting business expansion strategy by luring distributors with increasing gains to strengthen their partnership across the value chain. Furthermore, ongoing R&D over the various methods of application of liquid smoke in food products such as dripping, surface addition and others has further motivated players to invest heavily on this product. Few key players profiled in the value chain include Red Arrow International LLC, Frutarom Savory Solutions Gmbh, Baumer Food Inc., Ruitenberg Ingredients BV, Kerry Group Plc, MSK Ingredients Ltd., Azelis SA and other notable players.

Key Trends

Development of Unique Flavors by Major Manufacturers for Product Differentiation

Growing Pet Ownership in Developed and Developing Countries

Demand for Ready to Eat Products in Asia Pacific offers Huge Market Scope.

