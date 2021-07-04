Global Beauty Supplements Market Projected To Reach US$ 9,322 Mn By 2026, At A CAGR Of 9.5% From 2018 To 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Beauty Supplements Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global beauty supplements market accounted for US$ 4,119 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 9,322 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/beauty-supplements-market

Market Insights

The global beauty supplements market is growing at a fast pace and is anticipated to attain significant market size over the next few years. Increasing concerns of people towards their aesthetic appeal, appearance and looks along with augmented spending power has strengthened the growth of beauty supplements market over the past few years. The global beauty supplements market expected to reach US$ 9,322 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2026.

The beauty supplements market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of various large and small companies. Small companies provide handful of specialty products; yet major players undertake extensive R&D programs to standardize their products. In global beauty supplements market, vendors compete in terms of product differentiation, price, promotion and mode of distribution. The competition in the market projected to intensify with an increase in consumer awareness and product innovations among others.

The global beauty supplements market is segmented based on applications into skin care, hair care, nail care, dental care and others (overall health supplements). The skin care segment dominated the global beauty supplements market and accounted for more than 33% share of the total market in 2017, followed by the hair care segment.

Based on geographical distribution, global beauty supplements market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In the base year 2017, Europe was observed as the largest market for beauty supplements. The global beauty supplements market is mainly concentrated in Western Europe (Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy and France) and expected to influence owing to higher disposable income possessed by the consumers along with rising concerns of people towards their appearance and external outlook.

Beauty supplement manufacturers are highly concentrated in North America and Europe region. Amway, BeautyScoop, HUM Nutrition, Inc., IMEDEEN (Pfizer, Inc.), Lifes2good, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Murad UK Ltd., NeoCell Corporation, Reserveage Nutrition, LLC., Vemedia and Vitabiotics Ltd. are few key manufacturers in the global beauty supplements market.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the beauty supplements market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for beauty supplements?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the beauty supplements market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global beauty supplements market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the beauty supplements market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com