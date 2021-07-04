The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016-2022,” the opioid induced constipation drugs market was valued at USD 1,933.2 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 2,779.24 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Browse the full report Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016–2022 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/opioid-induced-constipation-oic-drugs-market

Market Insights

Alarming growth in opioid prescription for non-cancer pain has been a phenomenal event in the previous decade. As per the recent estimates, more than 40% of opioid consumers experience constipation and GI symptoms as side effects of opioid drugs. Rising pool of opioid users will lead to the growth in opioid induced constipation (OIC) prevalence thus contributing to OIC drugs market growth. The global opioid induced constipation drugs market was valued at USD 1,933.2 Mn in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 2,779.2 Mn by 2022 with the market growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2016-2022.

Methylnaltrexone bromide, lubiprostone and naloxegol are the three drugs currently indicated for OIC treatment. Among these, methylnaltrexone bromide holds the largest market size and is expected to progress with a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Relistor from Salix Pharmaceuticals is indicated for treatment of OIC in patients with advanced illness receiving palliative care, particularly when standard laxative therapy proves insufficient. Lubiprostone under the brandname Amitiza is indicated for treating OIC, where it major indication is for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Lubiprostone is expected that the segment will take over the market share of methylnaltrexone bromide. Additionally, naloxegol is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. The drug is under testing for various patient types such as pregnant women and patients less than 17 years of age. Thus, future approvals are expected to lead the market.

North America is the dominant regional OIC drugs market through the forecast period. Early bird approval of OIC drugs by the USFDA and high consumption of opioids in the US are the prime growth factors for the OIC drugs market in North America. On the other hand, Germany, UK, and Spain are the major countries setting the market dynamics in Europe. Overall, the developed countries across the world, predominantly North America and Europe are the key consumers of OIC drugs.

On the basis of prescription type the market is segmented into prescribed drugs and over the counter or OTC drugs. Constipation is never considered as a disease but a syndrome or a side effect; people are less likely to visit doctors to get prescription for constipation. Thus, the OIC drugs market is dominated by over the counter prescription with 65.87% market share in 2014. The OTC drug market will continue to dominate the market growing at the highest CAGR of 4.9% during 2016-2022.

Key questions answered in this report

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com