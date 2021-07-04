Telluric Acid Market To Reach US$ 4,677.16 Mn By 2023

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Telluric Acid Market by Application (Tellurium Nanorods, Tellurium Metal and Other Tellurates)) – Growth, Future Prospects & Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2023”, the worldwide telluric acid market was valued at US$ 4,384.05 Mn in 2015.

Market Insights

The semiconductor characteristics of telluric acid when alloyed with cadmium, allow the utilization of telluric acid in Cd-Te solar panels. Thus, the rising demand from semiconductor industry has stimulated the demand for telluric acid all across the globe. However, toxic effects of telluric acid may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The continuous development in emerging economies, increasing expenditure, rapid development of domestic infrastructure, and escalating international trades will provide new potential opportunities for telluric acid manufacturers. The demand for telluric acid is currently highest in North America and Asia Pacific, yet, it is projected that on the grounds of burgeoning industrial infrastructure, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Western Europe, will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

The global telluric acid market varies greatly depending upon the geographical regions. The market in North America and Europe is well organized and is consolidated in nature. On the contrary, the telluric acid market in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) regions is quite unorganized comprising large number of multinational as well as regional telluric acid providers. Alfa Aesar, Sigma Aldrich, and Tokyo Chemical Industry are the key players present in this market.

Key Trends:

Focus on enhancing new application area for telluric acid

Untapped and emerging regions provides huge market potential

Rising demand from various end user applications

