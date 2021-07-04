Linaclotide to Lead the Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Drugs Market at a CAGR over 7% during 2016 – 2022

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016-2022,” the chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) drugs market was valued at USD 1675.4 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 2570.8 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022; where Europe has the largest market share.

Browse the full report Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016–2022 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/chronic-idiopathic-constipation-cic-drugs-market

Market Insights:

Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) is a common gastrointestinal disorder. The currently available treatment options, both prescription based and OTC have demonstrated limited efficacy in a considerable set of patients. Thus there is a major demand for more effective medications for the treatment of CIC. Linaclotide is a secretagogue and has novel action mechanism; it has low oral bioavailability and has demonstrated the least systemic side effects. Through several clinical trials, Linaclotide has demonstrated greater efficacy in treating both CIC and irritable bowel syndrome induced constipation.

Currently North America is the largest regional market for CIC drugs at a market share of approximately 50%. It is also expected that the region will progress at the fastest CAGR of above 8% during the forecast period. Higher awareness among physicians and patient population significantly contribute the market growth in the region. Earliest commercialization of the drug in the US also adds up to the high demand of the drug in North America market. On the other hand, gradual introduction of Linaclotide in other developing markets will facilitate market growth in Asia Pacific market. China, Japan, Australia and India are the major national markets that are expected to give highest revenue contributions to the Asia Pacific CIC drugs market. Also, supporting the established fact of correlation between age and risk of CIC, it is reported that China and Japan will be the largest national markets for CIC drugs in Asia Pacific.

Overall, the CIC drugs market is open for further innovations, anticipating introduction of novel therapeutic options in the global market. Intensive research and development activities undertaken by the major market players indicate further competition in the market in the next ten years.

