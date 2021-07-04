Asia Pacific Dominated The Feminine Hygiene Products Market In 2017 And Expected To Display Similar Trend In The Coming Years

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 24,350.2 Mn in 2017, expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Increasing awareness towards health and hygiene has encouraged female population to adopt feminine hygiene products across the globe. Such products includes sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, panty liners & shields, disposable razors & blades, wipes, powders and soaps. Demand for feminine hygiene products rose over the past decades and introduction of new products has helped to attract first-hand consumers. Growing disposable income and exemption from taxes on sanitary pads in the countries such as Ireland, Canada, India and Kenya are the major factors responsible for the market growth of feminine hygiene products.

Based on the product type, sanitary pads dominated the market in 2017 and expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Sanitary pads are preferred over other menstrual hygiene products in most of the countries such as India, China, Kenya, Australia, Ireland, Canada and New Zealand among others. Growing number of promotions, convenience, exemption from taxes, awareness campaigns are major factors driving the demand for sanitary pads. In 2018, Indian Government removed taxes from sanitary pads in order to make it affordable among the women population especially leaving in the rural areas. In addition to this, several companies such as Procter & Gamble introduced affordable products in order to grab the attention of low-income groups. For instance in 2018, the Company launched a sanitary product in Kenya that is 41% cheaper in response to the increased competition from the Chinese products that flooded the market in recent years.

By different distribution channel, the market segmented into online retailing, supermarkets & hypermarkets, pharmacy stores, convenience stores & departmental stores. Supermarkets & hypermarkets dominated the market in 2017 and expected to display similar trend in the coming years. This is mainly due to the wide availability of different types of products in the supermarket and hypermarket chains followed by the inclination of consumers towards these channel for the purchase of feminine hygiene products. In 2018, New Zealand based supermarket chain, Countdown reduced the price of the 15 in-house feminine hygiene brands up-to 48% in order to grab more number of customers in the country.

In terms of region, the market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among the regions, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2017 and expected to retain its position throughout the forecast period. The region expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Among the countries in Asia Pacific, India and Australia expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Initiatives such as spreading awareness of menstrual hygiene and health among adolescent girls, offering affordable or free products in the rural areas are the factors triggering the market growth rate in India and Australia. In 2018, Australia removed ten percent consumption tax from the products such as tampons and sanitary pads in order to grab more number of people’s attention towards health and hygiene.

Some of the major players who are operating in the global feminine hygiene products market are Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets Group Ltd, PayChest Inc.,Kao Corporation, Albaad, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Diva Cup, Ontex Group, Callalay, Flex, Lola, Wuka, Johnson & Johnson, The Gillettex Company among others.

