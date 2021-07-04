Production of Fumaric Acid by Fermentation Process has Made Fumaric Acid an Inviting Raw Material for Chemical and Allied Industries

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Fumaric Acid Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2021,” the demand for fumaric acid is anticipated to witness high demand due to increase in use of processed food in the developed and developing region. Changing food patterns of people according to their busy lifestyle has driven the market for processed foods, thereby leading to high demand for fumaric acid in the market.

Browse The Full Repot At(Fumaric Acid Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2015 -2022) : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/fumaric-acid-market

Fumaric acid is a nonhygroscopic, colorless and odorless crystalline powder which is produced synthetically and naturally occurs in plants. Human skin has a natural tendency of producing fumaric acid on exposure to sunlight. Naturally, fumaric acid is found in bolete mushrooms, lichens and moss. It is known to play an integral part in plant’s life. Fumaric acid is the known to be the strongest organic acid in sourness and titratable acidity. When fumaric acid is used as an additive in food, the hydrophobic nature of acid imparts long lasting and persistent sourness to it. It is also responsible in lowering the pH with minimal added sourness in products with pH greater than. Production of fumaric acid by fermentation process has lowered its cost to make it an inviting raw material in the chemical and other industries.

Fumaric acid is used in the production of drinks, medicines, animal feed, food, cleansing agents, printing inks, unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, etc. The major application of fumaric acid is in food and beverages industry. It is been used in the food industry since 1946. It is now used in corn and wheat tortillas, rye breads and sour dough’s, neutraceuticals and drinks, gelatin desserts among others. According to a research in food, fumaric acid is proved to improve quality of food and reduce the costs of many food and beverage products. Therefore, food and beverage industry is the major application sector driving the growth of global fumaric acid market. Unsaturated polyester resin is the second largest application of fumaric acid in the market. Fumaric acid is used in the production of unsaturated polyester resins and alkyd resins which further are used in the manufacture of automobiles. Therefore, growing demand for unsaturated polyesters from the automobile industry has driven the growth of global fumaric acid market in 2015. Other applications such as printing inks, paper sizing, animal feed and cleansing agents are also projected to fuel demand for fumaric acid during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

Asia Pacific accounted as the largest and fastest growing market for fumaric acid in 2015. The growing construction activities in the region have boosted demand for unsaturated polyester resins and alkyd resins in the market, thereby fueling demand for fumaric acid. Rising disposable income of people, especially in China and India has led to increased consumption of processed food and beverages in the region, thereby promoting demand for fumaric acid. North America was the second largest market for fumaric acid but is anticipated to experience steady demand due to stringent regulations on use of alkyd resins in the region. Europe is also expected to boost high demand for fumaric acid due to the growing demand for unsaturated polyesters from automobile industry especially from France and Germany. Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World are also expected to experience steady demand for fumaric acid during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

Key questions answered in this report

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com