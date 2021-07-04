Global Laxatives Market To Reach Worth US$ 8,734.2 Mn By 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Laxatives Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global laxatives market was valued at US$ 5,274.6 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 8,734.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2026.

The global laxatives market is projected to increase with a stable CAGR in the forecast period and the market is estimated to reach US$ 8,734.2 Mn by 2026. Rising prevalence of constipation globally, increased adoption of laxatives in the low economic countries, and growing awareness of the general population regarding gastrointestinal diseases are the factors contributing to the surge of the global laxatives market.

On the basis of drug type, the global laxatives market is segmented into docusate, psyllium, senna, bisacodyl, methylcellulose, polyethylene glycol 3350, and others. Each mentioned drug class has distinct mechanism for the treatment of constipation. Some of the aforementioned drugs act as bulk-forming agents while others act as stool softener or stimulating agents. In terms of market size, psyllium drug segment leads the global laxatives market for the year 2017.

On the basis of geographical demarcation, in 2017, North America dominated the global laxatives market due to increasing awareness of the general population regarding the gastrointestinal diseases. Demand from emerging economies of Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific is expected to be above the global benchmark during the forecast period. However, widespread acceptance of laxative drugs will still be challenged in these regions due to prevalent preference to home and traditional remedies. Key players in the global laxatives market include Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Braintree Laboratories, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Procter & Gamble Company, and Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Despite the diversity of the available laxatives, there is an ongoing search for novel laxatives that will mitigate the dissatisfaction in a large group of patients. The development of newer compounds in this category is ongoing with some promising pipeline products in the IBS-C and OIC treatments. Analyzing the future pipeline of this market, BLI801, AJG555, Elobixibat, and Tenapanor are considered as the potential compounds for constipation treatment and the sales of mentioned drugs are estimated till 2026.

