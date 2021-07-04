Trientine Hydrochloride Market for Epoxy Curing and Wilson’s Disease Application is Expected to Reach US$ 0.145 Bn by 2023.

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Trientine Hydrochloride Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023,” the trientine hydrochloride market was valued at US$ 0.42 Bn in 2015, and is expected to reach US$ 0.75 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2023.

Market Insights

Trientine hydrochloride is anticipated to experience high demand from the pharmaceutical industry in the global market. The functions of trientine hydrochloride have led to high demand from the global market. Trientine hydrochloride also known as trientine dihydrochloride is a white to pale yellow crystalline hygroscopic powder which is soluble in methanol, water but insoluble in ether and chloroform. It is known in the industry for its use as a chelating compound in removal of excess copper which accumulates in the human body. Hence, growing demand is expected for trientine from major pharmaceutical industries worldwide.

The global trientine hydrochloride market is segmented into epoxy curing and Wilson’s disease. Among these, Wilson’s disease accounted for larger share of global trientine hydrochloride market. Wilson’s disease is a rare autosomal recessive inherited disorder of copper metabolism which is characterized by excessive deposition of copper in the brain, liver and other tissues in the body. Wilson’s disease is often fatal if not treated when indicative. Growing number of pharmaceutical industries and rising awareness regarding health and personal care are the major factors responsible for the growth of global trientine hydrochloride market. Therefore, pharmaceutical and healthcare sector are the major consumers of trientine hydrochloride, thereby leading to high demand for trientine during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

Many people around the globe are suffering from wide variety of diseases. Some are suffering from genetic diseases and some from acquired diseases. Among the genetic diseases is Wilson’s disease. Many people in the world are suffering from this genetic disease which is a rare autosomal recessive inherited disorder of copper metabolism. This leads to excessive deposition of copper in the brain, liver and other tissues in the body. Anything in excess can be fatal to the human body. Therefore, removal of excess copper is necessary to prevent fatal incidents. Trientine hydrochloride is the cure for Wilson’s disease. It is used to remove excess copper present in the human body. Hence, high demand is reported for trientine hydrochloride from the healthcare industries worldwide.

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 47.0% share of global trientine hydrochloride market in 2015 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is the major factor boosting high demand for trientine hydrochloride in the global market. Therefore, Asia Pacific is expected to promote high growth for trientine hydrochloride in the near future. Europe accounted as the second largest market for trientine hydrochloride. Other regions such as North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also expected to boost high demand for trientine hydrochloride during the forecast period from 2016 to 2023.

Key Trends:

Manufacture of various medicines

Treatment for Wilson’s disease

Opportunities from increasing research activities for increase in application scope of trientine hydrochloride in the pharmaceutical industry

