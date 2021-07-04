Industrial Manufacturing Segment To Spur The Electrical Conduit Systems Market Growth

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Electrical Conduit Systems Market (Rigid & Flexible; Metallic & Non-metallic) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the electrical conduit systems market is expected to be majorly backed by the industrial manufacturing segment. Industrial manufacturing segment is the most promising consumer for high performance conduit systems such as PVC-coated and galvanized steel conduit systems. Since these are among the costliest conduit systems, industrial manufacturing becomes highly profitable segment.

On the basis of types, the market has been segmented into rigid and flexible conduit systems. Currently, the market is dominated by the rigid conduit systems. Rigid conduit systems are the most traditional and are suitable for use across wide range of applications. The segment is expected to retain its dominant position in the coming years. Further, flexible conduit systems segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. These conduit systems offer easy installation coupled with good wire protection. Thus, these conduit systems are increasingly being used in the industrial and commercial construction sectors. As a result, the segment is estimated witness high growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use applications, market is segmented into industrial manufacturing, commercial construction, residential, public infrastructure, IT & telecommunication, oil & gas, metal & mining and others. The global electrical conduit systems market is dominated by the residential construction segment. Due to ever-growing population worldwide, the residential construction is expected to retain steady growth in the coming years. Thus, the segment is estimated to hold its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Further, the industrial manufacturing segment is the most promising segment for electrical conduit systems. The segment is the most profitable consumer for high performance and high cost conduit systems such as PVC-coated and galvanized steel rigid conduit systems. Hence, rising industrial development is expected to substantially support the segment growth in the coming years.

Some of the leading players operating in the global electrical conduit systems market include Atkore International, Inc., Thomas & Betts Corporation, Legrand S.A., and Schneider Electric SE, Robroy Industries, Inc., Southwire Company, Cantex, Inc., among others. The market varies greatly depending upon the geographical regions. Markets such as North America and Europe are consolidated in nature and have immense competition; whereas the market in Asia Pacific is highly fragmented and unorganized. Additionally, the North America and Europe markets are highly regulated as compared to the Asia Pacific and Rest of the World regions.

