Breast Biopsy Devices Market Expected To Reach US$ 1,907.5 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Breast Biopsy Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global breast biopsy devices market was valued at US$ 781.3 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 1,907.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Growing incidence of breast cancer and related screening programmes, along with increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are driving the growth of the global breast biopsy devices market. With gradual replacement of open surgical biopsies with non-invasive fine needle and stereotactic biopsies the global biopsy devices market has gained momentum over the years. Among the various biopsy types, vacuum assisted biopsy devices segment currently holds the largest market share due to its proven efficacy and precision in tissue sample extraction and less pain caused to the patients. Versatility of these devices for use under sonography, mammography, and MRI makes this device further accepted in the global market.

Among the considered imaging modalities, the global breast biopsy devices market is dominated by stereotactic x-ray guidance, as this is among the first introduced in the market. This has led to widespread presence of the guidance system globally and therefore leading to largest revenue share. MRI due to its better precision is anticipated to be the fastest progressing guidance modality during the forecast period. Similarly, among the product and device types used for performing breast biopsy, the demand for guidance systems is estimated to be the highest. Burgeoning demand for guidance systems in developing markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America, and growing replacement of conventional devices with the advanced MRI guidance systems are attributed to the prominent position of this segment.

Geographically, North America is the leading regional market for breast biopsy devices. Greater awareness, presence of better reimbursements, and evolved healthcare infrastructure are the key attributes for the dominance of North America market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest advancing market for breast biopsy devices. Expanding healthcare sector, growing adoption of newly developed technologies, increasing incidence of breast cancer and rapid proliferation of medical tourism industry will contribute to the swift progress of Asia Pacific market.

As the technological front of breast biopsy devices is rapidly advancing, the market players are continuously striving to introduce their latest products to the market. Furthermore, they are also initiating efforts to introduce their best selling products in the emerging and untapped markets. Some of the key players operating in the global breast biopsy devices market are Hologic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, C.R. Bard, Inc., Mammotome (Devicor Medical Products, Inc.), Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. and Planmed OY.

