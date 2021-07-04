MRI Guidance To Become The Biggest Trend In The Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market At A 11.3% CAGR

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Breast Biopsy Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” reports that alarming incidence of breast cancer and oncoming trend of minimally invasive and guided cancer diagnostics will drive the global breast biopsy devices market.

Adoption of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) for locating and evaluating breast lesions is on a perpetual increase. Breast MRI delivers high sensitivity and low specificity in evaluating breast abnormalities and lesions. As the demand for breast MRI imaging is on the rise, the demand for MEI-guided breast interventions will also increase correspondingly. MRI guided sampling of breast tissue can be performed by wire localization, fine needle aspiration, large core needle biopsy and also by vacuum assisted biopsy.

MRI systems of high strengths, such as 3 Tesla and above are being increasingly installed in clinical practice. Ability of acquiring higher resolution images in the shortest possible time, makes 3T machines a better alternative to 1.5T imaging equipment for breast diagnosis. Reduction in MR data time while maintaining spatial resolution and signal to noise ratio further urges adoption of high resolution MRI equipment an appealing option for breast intervention. MRI guided breast biopsy is indicated in abnormalities and lesions where detection through ultrasound and mammography is challenged.

Efficiency of MRI guided breast biopsy in minimizing diagnostic costs, improving diagnostic outcomes and patient comfort, safety in terms of radiation exposure against stereotactic X-ray guided breast biopsy, and better accuracy are some of the prime factors that drive the global MRI guided breast biopsy market. The global MRI guided breast biopsy market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

