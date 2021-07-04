Global Roll-To-Roll (R2R) Technology For Flexible Display Market To Reach US$ 35.69 Bn By 2022

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Roll-to-Roll Technology for Flexible Device Market (By Mechanism (Gravure, Flatbed and Rotary Screen Printing, Flexographic Printing, Imprint Lithography, Laser Ablation, Offset Printing, Inkjet Printing, and Other Mechanisms), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Healthcare, Others (Defense, etc.)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the global roll-to-roll technology for flexible device market is expected to reach US$ 35.69 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2015 to 2022.

Roll-to-roll (R2R) is a group of manufacturing techniques that involves continuous processing of a flexible substrate transferred between two moving rolls of material. R2R is a key substrate-based manufacturing technology in which subtractive and additive processes are used to assemble structure in a continuous manner. High production rates in mass quantities, superior throughput capacity, and low production cost differentiates R2R processing from traditional manufacturing techniques. Consequently, roll-to-roll processing is applied in several manufacturing fields including printed/flexible thin-film batteries, flexible solar panels, flexible and large-area electronics devices, fibers and textiles, metal foil and sheet manufacturing, medical products, energy products in buildings, and membranes among others. High upfront cost coupled with lack of awareness regarding the potential of R2R processing has somewhat deterred manufacturers, especially small and medium-sized manufacturers from adopting technology. Since these costs can often be recovered through achieving economy of scale, the impact of this challenge is expected to subdue with growing awareness among manufacturers.

The advancements in flexible technologies have led to growing interest in wearable electronics. The market for wearable electronics, which is still in infancy, is expected to witness strong growth, evolving beyond its early adopter stage to reach mass market in the coming years. This, in turn is expected to benefit demand for R2R processing instruments that are increasingly used to develop non-rigid components integrated into wearable electronics. In addition, the state-of-the-art technologies coupled with the industry investments to classify advancements in R2R manufacturing in the fields of metrology, substrate materials, process improvement, carriers/webs, and other related innovations is expected to ensure competitive nature of the roll-to-roll manufacturing market in the coming years.

Key Trends:

Positive prospect for printed and flexible sensors in consumer electronics and healthcare applications

Growing demand for sophisticated healthcare systems to trigger adoption of multi-modal roll-to-roll-based flexible sensors

Mounting demand for flexible electronic devices

Lack of Standardized Infrastructure

Integration with nanofabrication processes

Growth opportunities in food and packaging and industrial coatings segment

