Global Apheresis Equipment Market to Reach Worth USD 3 Mn by 2023: Reimbursement Polices and Demand for Plasma Products to Drive the Market Growth

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Apheresis Equipment Market (Products: Devices & Disposable Kits; Technology: Centrifugation & Membrane Filtration; Procedure: Plasmapheresis, LDL-apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Photophereis, Erythrocytapheresis & Others; Application: Renal, Neurology, hematology & Others): Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2023,” the apheresis equipment market was valued at USD 1,739.8 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 3,002.2 Mn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2023.

Escalating incidence of hematological disorders has resulted in rise in demand for platelets and plasma products, thus driving the apheresis equipment market worldwide. This market growth of apheresis equipment is also supported by rapid technological developments and product innovations. Favorable reimbursements and growing demand for photopheresis will allow stability to the global apheresis equipment market.

Between apheresis devices and disposable kits, the later segment takes the larger market share on the grounds of cheap costs and frequent purchase. Additionally, the apheresis devices segment will witness high growth during the forecast period. This progress is attributed to the demand for automated equipment and rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies. Among the applications, neurology is the largest segment. Therapeutic apheresis is widely used in treating neurological conditions such as autoimmune diseases and multiple sclerosis.

Based on procedure types, plasmapheresis accounts for the largest share due to growing incidence of hematological conditions, cardiovascular diseases that require plasma transfusion and increasing demand for plasma products. In addition, photopheresis segment is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period on the ground of its established efficiency in treating CTCL. Between centrifugation and membrane filtration, membrane filtration has been the most preferred technology for performing apheresis.

This global apheresis equipment is highly competitive and is governed by technological development. Regional dominance of a few players is a chief feature of this market. Moreover, the disposable kits segment is more scattered in nature and is characterized by presence of several local players. Some of the most significant players in the global apheresis equipment market include Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo BCT, Inc., HemaCare Corporation, Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co., Ltd., Fenwal, Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Medica SpA, Feresenius Kabi, Cerus Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Therakos, Inc. and others.

