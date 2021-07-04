Transplant Diagnostics Market Expected To Reach US$ 1,167.4 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Transplant Diagnostics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global transplant diagnostics market was estimated at US$ 609.1 Mn in 2017 expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2026, to reach US$ 1,167.4 by 2026.

Market Insights

Antibody-mediated organ allograft rejection is a difficult to treat complication arising from allo-transplantation. Evolution in diagnostic methods has allowed better detection and determination of antibodies specific to organ acceptance and rejection. Furthermore studies are being undertaken to scrutinize the frequency of non-HLA specific antibodies in graft recipients after transplantation and also during transplantation. Evolution in the nature of diagnostic tests improved clinical outcomes of organ transplantation. The risk of organ rejection can be significantly reduced by precise donor matching and donor compatibility. Conventional techniques such as human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing are used worldwide. However, the use of molecular assay methods such as PCR and sequencing has been proven to be efficient and are gaining demand in the global markets.

Growing numbers of transplantation procedures is anticipated to increase the demand for transplant diagnostics. International health organizations such as the WHO have devised healthcare plans and agendas to increase awareness with respect to uptake of organ and stem cell transplantation. For instance organ harvesting initiative undertaken by the European Commission has resulted in increased availability of organs for transplantation in the region and also increased general awareness.

The global transplant diagnostics market is broadly classified on the basis of technologies, applications, transplant type, products, usage areas, and geographical demarcation. Non-molecular assays currently dominate the global transplant diagnostics market. Swift progress in the field of end stage organ failures and transplant medicine and increasing adoption of immunomodulatory treatments has increased the demand for transplant diagnostic methods in the global markets.

Among the product types reagents and consumables segment dominated the global market in 2017 and will continue its lead through the forecast period. Repeat purchase volume is the key factor supporting the dominance of this segment. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are being observed to enter into long term contracts with suppliers to avail security from price variations and ensure persistent supply of frequently needed products. Based on applications, pre- and post-transplantation diagnostics occupy the leading share globally.

Solid organ transplantation is the key area where transplantation diagnostics methods are highly used. Sheer volume of transplantation procedures of heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, and kidneys is the driving factor to the dominance of this segment. On the other hand, enhancing developments in the area of stem cell transplantation and its growing application in several disease areas will render swift market growth to this segment. Among the usage areas, hospitals and transplant centers due to greater patient footfall and high volume of post-transplant follow-ups will occupy the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is the clear leader in the global transplant diagnostics market. Favorable regulatory scenario, greater awareness, and significantly large patient pool with chronic diseases at high risk of organ failure are the key factors characterizing the North America market. Asia Pacific will witness fast market growth and will cannibalize on the market share of North America during 2018 to 2026. Improving awareness, increasing incomes of the population, developing skill sets of healthcare practitioners and government support are the primary drivers supporting the growth of Asia Pacific market. The global transplant diagnostics market is highly competitive with a limited number of players engaged in the business. Product differentiation in this industry is limited yet distinguished, thus enhancing the overall competition among the market players.

Key Market Movements:

Significant growth in global geriatric population, along with growing risk of organ failure

High incidence of organ failure in developed markets of North America and Europe

Increasing awareness supported by health organizations and governments promoting the uptake of transplantation procedures

Limited organ donors challenging the market growth

