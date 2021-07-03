Electric Grills Market To Witness Robust Growth With Inclination Towards Grilled Food Worldwide

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Electric Grills Market (By Product Type (Electric Smokers, Electric Griddles), By Application (Residential, Commercial)), Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the overall electric grills market worldwide was valued at US$ 555.3Mn in 2019 and is set to grow with 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Insights

With growing consumer inclination towards grilling delicious food at home without the necessity of checking temperature, adding charcoal, and other hassles, electric grills came into existence. In 2019, the overall cooking grills market (includes charcoal grills, gas grills, and others) was valued at more than US$ 3.5 Bn. On account of convenience and ability to use indoors, now consumers prefer electric grills over charcoal or gas grills. The rising trend of cookouts among the younger population and inclination towards grilling meals at home are the major growth drivers for the electric grills market. Moreover, changing the lifestyle of consumers and the adoption of technologically advanced premium products such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled electric grills will help the market to grow. As a result of all these factors, we are expecting the electric grills market to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the electric smoker’s segment is the leader in the electric grills market with more than 60% of the market share. Electric smokers have the highest market share owing to their benefits such as user-friendly, low maintenance, and easy replacement compared with charcoal grills. Electric smokers are grillers for cooking at low temperatures in a controlled, smoky environment. To enhance the flavor and cooking of the food, an electric smoker allows the smoke of burning wood such as pecan hickory or mesquite logs. As a result of these factors, electric smokers will continue as the preferred choice of consumers and will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Based on the geography, in 2019, North America was the leader in the electric grills market with more than 30% in terms of revenue. North America is the leader due to the high penetration of home cooking as well as backyard cooking in the region. The Asia Pacific to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to rising street food consumption and increasing disposable income in emerging economies such as India and China. Rising preference for grilled food such as French toast, poppers, and grilled meat are the major growth drivers for the region. On account of these factors, we are expecting Asia Pacific to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major players are focusing on strategies such as product launch to improve their market presence. For example, in March 2018, Weber-Stephen Products LLC launched a multipurpose product, Q1400. This product can be used for many purposes such as barbecue, grilling, baking, convection, and roasting. Brand enhancement and mergers & acquisitions are expected to remain a key strategy in years to come.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include The Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Middleby Corporation, Taylor Company Inc., Roller Grill International SA , Dimplex North America Limited , DeLonghiSpA, Coleman Company, Inc., Midea Group, Char-Broil Llc, Zojirushi, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/electric-grills-market

The Global Electric Grills Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2018-2028 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2028 Historical Year 2018 Unit US$ Million Segmentation By Product Type (2020–2028; US$ Mn) By Application (2020–2028; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2020–2028; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on a report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the electric grills market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for electric grills?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the electric grills market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global electric grills market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the electric grills market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com