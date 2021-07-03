E-commerce Software Market To Hit US$ 21,548.7Mn By 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “E-commerce Software Market (Deployment Model – Software-as-a-Service and On-premise; End-use – Retail, Automotive, BFSI, Travel & Tourism, Logistics, Utilities, Healthcare) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020—2028”, the e-commerce software market is set to expand with a CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period to reach US$ 21,548.7Mn by 2028.

Market Insights

E-commerce software works as a back end for digital shopping to provide an effective shopping experience. E-commerce software reported an effective way for online stores to control and manage inventories, fulfill orders, process payments, calculate taxes, and manage order details. The growing popularity of digital commerce observed as one of the prime factors responsible for the growing count of online stores. From the last few years, e-commerce consistently witnessing an increase in the count of digitization of bricks and mortar stores along with conventional stores. Consistent rise in digital commerce has set huge demand for e-commerce software from numerous industries such as automotive, retail, fashion & lifestyle, food & beverages, consumer electronics, media & entertainment along with health and beauty among others.

E-commerce software further pointed as a cost-effective solution to help businesses to effectively and efficiently manage multiple applications including channel management, shopping cart, multi-store management, promotion management, and email marketing among others. These applications help businesses to automate shopping and simplify the marketing and shopping process. The rising emphasis of small organizations, grocery stores towards digitization to earn profits from online shopping reported as one of the prominent factors supplementing e-commerce software market growth. The rise in the acceptance of advanced technologies further ensures the growth in the e-commerce software market in the coming years. With technology development coupled with rising in online selling, North America accounted for the highest share in the global e-commerce software market. In addition, the European e-commerce software market accounted for the second-largest share considering the increased count of e-retailers in this region.

The E-commerce software market segmented by end-use into retail, automotive, BFSI, travel & tourism, logistics, utilities, and healthcare. In recent years, retail observed as one of the fastest-growing sectors; followed by the BFSI segment. The retail sector expected to continue witnessing high growth with a growing business-to-consumer e-commerce business model for the retail industry. Reduced cross-border trade policies across the world providing prominent opportunities for retail sellers and businesses. This is expected to help retailers to expand their product reach across multiple countries. The growing business-to-consumer e-commerce market ensures the high growth of the retail segment in the coming years. In 2017, the global e-commerce business-to-consumer model accounted for US$ 2.14 Tn and expected to cross 3.12 Tn by 2022. BFSI expected to emerge as the next promising segment during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Some of the major players profiled in the report include Pepperi Ltd., Belavier Commerce, LLC, Magento, Inc., CS-CART, SAP SE, Chetu, Inc., Vendio Services, Inc., BigCommerce Pty. Ltd., Ability Commerce, Infusionsoft, Inc., Brightpearl Ltd., Volusion, LLC, Automottic, Inc., EPiServer Group AB, Kiva Logic, LLC, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and others.

The Global E-commerce Software Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2018-2028 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2028 Historical Year 2018 Unit US$ Million Segmentation Deployment Model Segment (2018—2028; US$ Mn) End-use Segment (2018—2028; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2018–2028; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on a report page

