Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market to Reach Worth US$7.07Bn by 2028: Increasing use of Diagnostic Imaging and Growth in Scale of Enterprise Settings to Influence VNA and PACS Demand

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports, “Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020-2028,” the VNA and PACS market was valued at US$4.33Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$7.07Bn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2028.

Market Insights

The benefits of healthcare IT is being realized by medical imaging professionals. One such solution is PACS that allows any healthcare organization to capture, store, retrieve, transmit, and manage medical images both internally and enterprise-wide. While deploying PACS, any healthcare organization needs to consider the environment in which PACS is to be installed and other electronic systems with which PACs will be integrated. A Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) is the latest evolution of PACS used for image archiving and provides a single, consolidated archiving platform to host files from different PACS software. Large healthcare organizations with outdated and ineffective PACS often opt to implement enterprise-wide VNA, instead of upgrading existing PACS.

Information technologies are rapidly changing and the cost of keeping up with such technological advancements is high. Thus, when healthcare systems need to decide heavy investments on PACS or VNA, they must contemplate how their needs may change in the course of time. Traditional on-premise VNA models are ideal when the platform needs to be installed at the location as it allows for flexible local server control, storage, management, and security. The on-premise model is a highly preferred option for high-volume throughput and local exchange of massive content files such as large images or HD video, ensuring smooth image exchange and delivery without long waiting times. Hybrid VNA is the fastest progressing delivery mode in the VNA market. Through hybrid VNA, organizations can leverage their on-premise technology and take advantage of enterprise content management solutions available and running either on a public or private cloud.

The increasing adoption of health information technology (HIT) is stimulating the market for PACS. Moreover, growth will be driven by significant government initiatives to encourage the digitization of healthcare systems, as well as substantial technological advancements in imaging information technology. The expansion of the PACS market to other specialties such as oncology and endoscopy will result in further applications for PACS and higher demand among providers. The global PACS market is dominated by the departmental PACS due to the factors such as the need for integrated storage of standard-compliant imaging data, government initiatives favoring advanced information systems, and increased efficiency & income after the adoption of PACS.

