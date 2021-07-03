Global Tax Management Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 12.3% During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Tax Management Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the tax management market was valued at US$ 16.22 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Growing tax compliance worldwide will enhance the demand for Tax Management Market”

The rising tax compliance worldwide and increasing financial transactions are expected to drive the tax management market during the forecast period from 2019-2027. The rapid technological advancement and growing government regulations for tax across the globe are some other major factors anticipated to drive the global market over the forecast period. In 2018, North America dominated the global tax management market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific.

The rapid growth of digitization along with a complex tax system is another major factor expected to enhance the market growth in years to come. Tax management software has numerous benefits such as easy tax calculation, saves time, no missed tax deductions or credits, error reduction, and others, which is projected to support the market growth during the forecast period. Major market players are launching mobile applications to provide efficient tax management solutions that are expected to further enhance the market demand. For instance, In February 2018, Blucora, Inc. tax management software TaxAct launched a mobile app to help its users for faster, easier, and efficient tax solutions. The TaxAct mobile app is available for smartphones, iPad, and Android users.

The global tax management market comprises a large number of global as well as domestic players across the globe, making the global market highly fragmented. Acquisition, strategic partnerships, mergers, and collaborations are expected to be the key strategies followed by major market players.

Industrial Developments

• In January 2020, Intuit Inc. announced to expand capabilities in the tax management software ProConnect Tax Online with third-party integrations. With the expanding collaboration, tax professionals get access to new tools and functions for client needs.

• In August 2019, Avalara, Inc. acquired Portway International Assets. The acquisition is anticipated to support merchants efficiently and accurately to manage cross-border tax compliance.

Key Market Movements:

• Worldwide, the tax management market is increasing at a CAGR of 12.3% in revenue terms for the projected period from 2019 to 2027

• North America accounted for a major share in the global market in 2018 owing to continuous change in the tax regulations and reforms in the region and early technological adoption. The U.S. is the major contributor in the North America tax management market

• the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to changing tax regulations and growing digitization in the region. China and India are anticipated to be the major contributor in the Asia Pacific tax management market

• Based on the deployment type, cloud deployment had a major share in the global market. The aforementioned segment had the highest share owing to decentralized computing & data storage along with improving mobility. Rapid cloud technology advancements along with security priority and rising maintenance and support costs are expected to drive the segment growth.

• Strategic collaborations along with acquisitions & mergers are anticipated to be the major strategy by the key players

List of Companies Covered:

• H&R Block, Inc.

• Intuit Inc.

• Avalara, Inc.

• Thomson Reuters Corporation

• Wolters Kluwer N.V.

• Blucora, Inc.

• SAP SE

• Sovos Compliance

• Vertex, Inc.

• DAVO Technologies

• TaxCloud

• Xero

• Canopy Tax, Inc.

The Global Tax Management Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Component (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Tax Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Deployment Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Organization Size (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Vertical (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the tax management market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for tax management?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the tax management market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global tax management market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the tax management market worldwide?

