Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 6.5% During the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Mobile Phone Protective Case Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028” the mobile phone protective case market was valued at US$ 21.36 Bn in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Market Insights

“Growing use of smartphones and gradual boom in e-commerce sector will upgrade the market growth during the forecast period”

Increasing penetration of smartphones across the globe is the main factor driving demand for protective cases. Repairing a cracked or damaged phone screen can be rather expensive and this is a key factor propelling the need for protective mobile phone covers. Buyers are willing to spend on quality protective cases with advanced features to ensure little-to-no damage to their devices.

The market for mobile accessories is heavily influenced not just by consumer requirements and specifications, but also by evolving lifestyle trends. A phone protective cover, generic or customized, is often a means of making a statement and reflects a person’s social and cultural preferences. Factors such as social media trends, favorite personalities, quotes, movies, books, and television series, social causes, and music preferences play a key role

With smartphones becoming an essential part of one’s daily life, an increasing number of features are now being incorporated into the mobile phones itself – music, television, shopping, games, etc. This has driven the sales of mobile phones in recent years. For instance, according to a joint study by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and PwC, the number of smartphone users in India is expected to reach 859 million by 2022, rising from 468 million users in 2017. A surge in sales of mobile phones has a direct positive impact on the demand for various accessories, including protective covers.

Increasing competition among players and decreasing the prices of smartphones have also widened the customer base. Moreover, a booming e-commerce sector has played a crucial role in providing cheaper and varied mobile accessories, including protective covers, with a plethora of features, designs, and graphics. Capitalizing on soaring smartphone markets across emerging economies, players have been setting up online portals that offer various mobile phone accessories at the click of a button.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the mobile phone protective case market is rising at a CAGR of 6.5% for the estimated period from 2020 to 2028.

• Asia Pacific to hold the largest market share for mobile phone protective case market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of mobile operators, growth capital investments in emerging markets, and presence of top mobile operators from emerging countries like China, Japan, and India will expand the market growth across the region.

• North America is likely to witness considerable growth in the mobile phone protective case market between 2020-2028. The tenacious growth towards advanced electronic devices, growing need for cloud computing and LTE, and rising in the number of a customized protective case will drive the market growth.

• However, budding urbanization, growing fashion consciousness among the customers, and higher inclination towards a strong distribution network across the regions will drive the overall demand.

The Global Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2018-2028 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2028 Historical Year 2018 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Product Type (2018-2028; US$ Bn) By Price Range (2018-2028; US$ Bn) By Distribution Channel (2018-2028; US$ Bn) By Geography (2018-2028; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on a report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the mobile phone protective cases market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for mobile phone protective cases?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the mobile phone protective cases market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global mobile phone protective cases market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the mobile phone protective cases market worldwide?

