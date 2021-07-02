Guar Beans Market Size, Product Launch, Major Companies, Revenue Analysis, Till 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Guar Beans Market was valued at USD 569.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 978.2 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Guar Beans has a considerable contribution to the look and feel of many products we use in our daily routine. Obtained from a multistage industrial process, it is used throughout various industries as a cost-effective, thickening, and stabilizing agent. Guar Beans can be used in various formulations. It works as an emulsifier because it helps to prevent oil droplets from coalescing and as a stabilizer because it helps to prevent solid particles from settling. Guar Beans is a hydrocolloid, which is particularly useful for making thick pastes without forming a gel, and for keeping water bound in a sauce or emulsion. Fast hydrating slurriable guar is used in the stimulation of oil and gas wells as fracturing fluid.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Guar Beans market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Guar Beans market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Cargill (US), Shree Ram Industries (India), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Vikas WSP Limited (India), Hindustan Gums and Chemical Limited (India), Dabur India Ltd. (India), India Glycols Ltd. (India), Neelkanth Polymers (India), Lucid Group (India), Global Gums and Chemicals Pvt Limited (Pakistan), Guangrao Liuhe Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Jai Bharat Gums and Chemicals Ltd (India), Altrafine Gums (India), Supreme Gums Private Limited (India), Ruchi Soya Industries Limited (India), and Rama Industries (India).

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Guar Beans market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

On the basis of grade, the Guar Beans market has been segmented as follows:

Food-grade

Industrial-grade

Pharmaceutical-grade

On the basis of function, the Guar Beans market has been segmented as follows:

Thickening

Gelling

Binding

Friction reducing

Other functions (coagulating, flocculating & settling agent, hardening, and strengthening)

On the basis of application, the Guar Beans market has been segmented as follows:

Oil & gas

Food & beverages Bakery & confectionery products Dairy & frozen products Beverages Sauces & dressings Others (meat & poultry products, snacks, noodles, soups, and pasta)

Mining & explosives

Paper manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics

Others (textile, animal feed, tobacco, ceramic, and synthetic resins)

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Guar Beans Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

