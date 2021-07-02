4D Printing in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global 4D Printing in Healthcare market was valued at USD 4.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 39.3 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 29.8%. The introduction of 4D printing has emerged from various technological advancements in 3D printing technology. 4D printing technology has an additional feature of the transformation of the structure with time. The technology allows the shape-shifting of any object after a certain amount of time.

This feature becomes a major breakthrough for the 4D printing technology industry as the healthcare sector benefits by this feature intensely. The use of 4D printing technology to produce smart medical models is expected to drive the market growth. The development of programmable materials in the industry could also anticipate the growth of the market as these technologies could be useful for developing biocompatible products for the body. Furthermore, 4D printing could be widely used in the targeted drug delivery systems wherein the composition of the pharmaceutical drugs is made such that they act only on a targeted site in the body. Therefore, the industry is leading the medical sector to new innovative drug delivery systems and improved efficacy and efficiency of the treatments.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

3D Systems, Organovo Holdings Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Dassault Systèmes, Materialise, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, EnvisionTEC, and Poietis.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the 4D Printing in Healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, application, end use and region:

By Component Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Software and Services

Equipment

Programmable Materials

Shape Memory Materials

Hydrogels

3D Printers

Living Cells

By Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Stereolithography

FDM

PolyJet

SLS

By Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Surgical Guides

Medical Research Models

Patient-specific Implants

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

