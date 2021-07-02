Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

The Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market was valued at USD 253.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,127.9 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 31.9%. Artificial intelligence has known to have enormous applications in the field of drug discovery as it helps to analyze outbreaks, develop cures for diseases, and also predict which animal viruses tend to mutate. In drug discovery, artificial intelligence has known to improve research and development, which allowed researchers to discover treatments for chronic diseases. The use of machine learning to manage the huge number of data sets is increasing advances in drug discovery. The rising need to manage drug discovery costs is expected to drive the market in the future.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2775

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, IBM Corporation, Microsoft and Google, Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI, Cyclica, BERG LLC, and Envisagenics.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market on the basis of drug type, offerings, technology, application, end use and region:

By Drug Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

By Offerings Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Software

Services

By Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Metabolic Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

Others

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations

Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2775

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-market

Benefits of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery industry

Analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2775

Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Stem Cell Banking Market

Stem Cell Banking Market

Stem Cell Banking Market

Analytical Standards Market

Analytical Standards Market

Analytical Standards Market

Stem Cell Banking Market

Stem Cell Banking Market